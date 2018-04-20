AI expert salaries are topping $1 million—even at non-profits

In the AI world, you don’t need to be working for a giant, for-profit corporation to rake in the dough.

Off the charts: The New York Times took a look at non-profit OpenAI’s tax filing and found some eye-popping figures. A top researcher got over $1.9 million in 2016, and one expert, Ian Goodfellow, was paid more than $800,000 for only a partial year’s work.

Pay up: If you want to attract top AI talent, the lesson is simple: set aside the lion's share of your budget for wages. In its first year, OpenAI spent a total of $11 million, and over $7 million of that went to salaries and benefits.

In demand: There’s a shortage of skilled AI experts, and it’s driving salaries into the stratosphere. Top tech companies increasingly see AI as integral to succeeding as a business, and they’ll try anything, including some zany recruiting efforts to try to lure in the very best minds.

