Big Tech may be dragged into America’s gun control debate

Silicon Valley firms have historically shied away from the topic, but yesterday’s tragic events may change that.

The news: A woman fired shots at YouTube’s offices in San Bruno, California, yesterday afternoon. She injured three people—one critically, one seriously, and the third was said to be in fair condition—and then killed herself.

More: Police have identified the shooter as Nasim Aghdam. Her father told the Bay Area News Group that she “hated” YouTube. Online posts believed to be written by Aghdam appear to accuse the firm of suppressing her videos on its site. Police have now confirmed that they believe Aghdam’s anger at the company to be her motive.

Bigger picture: To date, most tech firms have avoided the topic of gun control. Then last month YouTube banned firearm demos from its site. And yesterday’s attack prompted some tech CEOs to speak out about gun rules. Silicon Valley firms may finally be entering the fray.

Plus: The tragedy could also cause tech firms to rethink their open, campus-style HQs in order to improve security.