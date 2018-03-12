Trump blocked Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm because of national security fears

US security concerns are set to sink tech's biggest takeover deal.

The news: US president Donald Trump sent a letter to Singapore-based chip maker Broadcom on Monday asking it to cease its attempt to take over US rival Qualcomm, citing national security concerns raised by the deal.

The background: The proposed bid has been dogged by concerns that Broadcom might cut investment in next-generation 5G wireless technology at Qualcomm and sell off some of the company's key assets to foreign buyers. Broadcom pledged not to do either, but failed to satisfy the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, a multi-agency body that recommended the president block the deal.

Why this matters: It’s another sign of how strategic silicon has become in a world in which digital technologies are key to economic and military power. Presidential vetoes have sunk two other foreign acquisitions of US semiconductor companies in the past couple of years.

More details to come. See our backgrounder on CFIUS here.