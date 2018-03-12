India reiterates lofty solar goals that may be out of reach

Kicking off the International Solar Alliance Summit in New Delhi on March 11, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi reiterated the nation’s extremely ambitious goal of building 175 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2022, including 100 gigawatts of solar.

Why does that matter? Adding a vast amount of clean energy generation is crucial for increasing electricity access in a nation where hundreds of millions lack it, without adding massive amount of greenhouse-gas pollution (see “India’s Energy Crisis”). But the well-intentioned target looks nearly impossible to achieve.

Why it probably won’t happen: India would have to build on average 35 gigawatts of renewable energy per year for the next five years. That’s more than twice the capacity that the United States added across all energy sources in 2016, after subtracting retiring plants, and less than eight gigawatts of the total were solar.

Integrating such a huge amount of intermittent renewable energy would also create substantial storage and transmission challenges, particularly in a nation with a famously creaky electricity grid.

The big picture: The International Solar Alliance is a coordinated effort among equatorial nations to accelerate investment into and construction of solar energy, with a goal of building one terawatt of capacity by 2030. At the summit, French president Emmanuel Macron committed to spending another $700 million by 2022 and called on private investors to contribute to the broader goal of investing some $1 trillion in solar projects.