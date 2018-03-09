Waymo’s self-driving trucks are carrying cargo for ... Google
The two Alphabet companies are working on automating logistics operations, too, in places like warehouses and ports—but they face increasing competition.
The news: A Waymo trial is hauling cargo between Google’s Atlanta data centers. Waymo will also work with Google’s logistics team to find other places in the supply chain where self-driving technology can be used—inside factories and distribution centers, say, or at port terminals.
Going the distance: Waymo has already driven five million miles on public roads and another five billion in simulation. Even though most of those miles were for passenger vehicles, the firm says nearly a decade of experience gives it a head start in trucking.
But: There’s a lot of competition to automate trucking (or is that “truckers out of jobs”?). Embark’s driverless trucks went on a cross-country trip last month. Starsky Robotics recently tested a self-driving truck without anyone in it on a Florida road. Uber revealed earlier this week that its autonomous 18-wheelers are hauling freight. And Tesla’s Semi will have self-driving capabilities and be electric. Ten-four, Waymo?