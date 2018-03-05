Chinese cash says that a South American tech boom is incoming

Investors from China are pumping money into Latin America at an astonishing rate.

By the numbers: Bloomberg reports that Chinese venture capitalists pushed $1 billion into South American projects during 2017. That’s up from just $30 million in 2015.

Signs of success: Mexico’s most successful news app, Noticias Aguila, was entirely designed and developed by a team based in Shenzhen, China.

Why it matters: In the past, China borrowed ideas from Europe and the US. Now it’s pushing its own tech on up-and-coming nations faster than the West can.

But: China’s entrepreneurs must tread carefully. Bloomberg notes that, as with Chinese car imports and investment in infrastructure, locals often push back against external investment.

