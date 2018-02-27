The Download
What's up in emerging technology
In California, autonomous cars are about to start cruising without a safety driver
- Waymo
The state’s regulators will finally allow tech firms to test their robotic vehicles the way they’ve always wanted to.
New rules: Starting April 2, reports the New York Times, autonomous cars in California will not need a safety driver behind the wheel.… Read more
Alphabet’s artificial-intelligence subsidiary DeepMind is partnering with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to try to predict when a patient is about to take a turn for the worse, even before any outward signs of getting sick.
Life or death: Roughly… Read more
When Amit Khera explains how he predicts disease, the young cardiologist’s hands touch the air, arranging imaginary columns of people: 30,000 who have suffered heart attacks here, 100,000 healthy controls there.
There’s never been data available on as...Read the full story →
A new study reveals that many senior executives think large, long-standing tech firms will be the ones that shake up the status quo in the near future.
The old innovators: Researchers at IBM and Oxford Economics surveyed 12,854 C-level executives. Of… Read more
Forty-six percent of the initial coin offerings launched in 2017 have already crashed and burned, despite raising a dizzying $104 million.
By the numbers: Bitcoin News analyzed 902 ICOs from last year and found that 142 never made it out of the funding… Read more
As technology takes over the roads, companies that came of age in the era of internal combustion are forming new partnerships to stay competitive.
The news: Bloomberg reports that Shufu Li, the founder of Chinese automaker Geely, purchased a $9 billion… Read more
A short, typed description of a scene is enough to get this software making footage.
How it works: Science reports that the AI uses two neural networks—one to create video, another to assess if it’s realistic in order to improve the first's output. We… Read more
The internet might seem like a level playing field, but it isn’t. Safiya Umoja Noble came face to face with that fact one day when she used Google’s search engine to look for subjects her nieces might find interesting. She entered the term “black girls”...Read the full story →
And it used a series of tricks to make it look like North Korea was responsible, too.
The news: The Washington Post ($) says anonymous US officials tell it that Russian spies, who were also behind the NotPetya ransomware attacks last summer, hacked… Read more
There’s a weapon of mass manipulation that Facebook is reportedly struggling to overcome: Photoshop.
Fake pictures: The Wall Street Journal explains that doctored images were a “crucial and deceptively simple technique used by Russian propagandists to… Read more