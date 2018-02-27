The Download

Today

In California, autonomous cars are about to start cruising without a safety driver

The state’s regulators will finally allow tech firms to test their robotic vehicles the way they’ve always wanted to. 

New rules: Starting April 2, reports the New York Times, autonomous cars in California will not need a safety driver behind the wheel.

Yesterday VA doctor meets with a patient

DeepMind’s new project aims to prevent hospital deaths

Alphabet’s artificial-intelligence subsidiary DeepMind is partnering with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to try to predict when a patient is about to take a turn for the worse, even before any outward signs of getting sick.

Life or death: Roughly

Forecasts of genetic fate just got a lot more accurate

When Amit Khera explains how he predicts disease, the young cardiologist’s hands touch the air, arranging imaginary columns of people: 30,000 who have suffered heart attacks here, 100,000 healthy controls there.

There's never been data available on as...

Yesterday Startups unsuccessful

Old tech firms could be poised to make a comeback

A new study reveals that many senior executives think large, long-standing tech firms will be the ones that shake up the status quo in the near future.

The old innovators: Researchers at IBM and Oxford Economics surveyed 12,854 C-level executives. Of…

Almost half of last year’s ICOs already failed

Forty-six percent of the initial coin offerings launched in 2017 have already crashed and burned, despite raising a dizzying $104 million.

By the numbers: Bitcoin News analyzed 902 ICOs from last year and found that 142 never made it out of the funding…

Geely SL 1.8

A Chinese carmaker hopes a $9 billion slice of Daimler will help it go electric and autonomous

As technology takes over the roads, companies that came of age in the era of internal combustion are forming new partnerships to stay competitive.

The news:  Bloomberg reports that Shufu Li, the founder of Chinese automaker Geely, purchased a $9 billion…

A new AI creates original video clips from text cues

A short, typed description of a scene is enough to get this software making footage.

How it works: Science reports that the AI uses two neural networks—one to create video, another to assess if it's realistic in order to improve the first's output. We…

Bias already exists in search engine results, and it’s only going to get worse

The internet might seem like a level playing field, but it isn't. Safiya Umoja Noble came face to face with that fact one day when she used Google's search engine to look for subjects her nieces might find interesting. She entered the term "black girls"...

Yesterday Skiiing at the 2018 Winter Olympucs

US officials say that Russia hacked the Olympics

And it used a series of tricks to make it look like North Korea was responsible, too.

The news:  The Washington Post ($) says anonymous US officials tell it that Russian spies, who were also behind the NotPetya ransomware attacks last summer, hacked…

February 23, 2018 Altered images

Fake images spread fast on Facebook—and its AI filters are missing them

There’s a weapon of mass manipulation that Facebook is reportedly struggling to overcome: Photoshop.

Fake pictures: The Wall Street Journal explains that doctored images were a "crucial and deceptively simple technique used by Russian propagandists to…

