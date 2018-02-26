US officials say that Russia hacked the Olympics

And it used a series of tricks to make it look like North Korea was responsible, too.

The news: The Washington Post ($) says anonymous US officials tell it that Russian spies, who were also behind the NotPetya ransomware attacks last summer, hacked hundreds of devices at the games.

The tricks: The Post says that Russia used "North Korean IP addresses and other tactics" to make it look as though the attacks were coming from Pyongyang.

Plus: The news tallies with claims from some security firms over the past few weeks, who have already said that the attacks bore hallmarks of Russian hackers.

The motive: Russia could have been retaliating against being banned from the Olympics over doping.