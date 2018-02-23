SpaceX has launched its first internet satellites

Elon Musk has taken his first step towards building a global broadband network up in space.

The news: SpaceX successfully launched two test satellites—called Tintin A and Tintin B—into orbit. Musk says that they're "deployed and communicating to Earth stations," and will attempt to say "hello world" as they pass over SpaceX HQ today.

The big idea: The satellites pave the way for an entire constellation, known as Starlink, which could provide worldwide internet connections. Musk claims that it could rival fiber broadband, with low latency and speeds of upto 1 gigabit per second.

But: There’s a way to go. The initial constellation requires 4,425 satellites in orbit, to be gradually launched over five years and reach full capacity by 2024. Another 7,500 satellites will—at some point—add additional capacity. Meanwhile, other firms, like Facebook and Google, are developing their own competing aerial internet services, too.