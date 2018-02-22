The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Retraining may be the best way to ease impending tech-driven job losses
New York City has a new law on the books demanding “algorithmic accountability,” and AI researchers want to help make it work.
Background: At the end of 2017, the city’s council passed the country’s first bill to ban algorithmic discrimination in city… Read more
Researchers used cells taken from 71 patients with colon and rectal cancer and grew miniature tumors that were specific to each person.
What they did: Scientists tested 55 different drugs—including ones that are currently available as well as experimental… Read more
Every year since 2001 we’ve picked what we call the 10 Breakthrough Technologies. People often ask, what exactly do you mean by “breakthrough”? It’s a reasonable question—some of our picks haven’t yet reached widespread use, while others may be on the...Read the full story →
We think our children are addicted to phones—but are we right to be worried about the fallout?
Parents always worry: A survey by Common Sense Media and SurveyMonkey featured in USA Today says 60 percent of US children own a smartphone or tablet that… Read more
Sites are trying to crack down on awful content, but fakes just keep rising to the top.
The news: On Wednesday YouTube briefly put an inaccurate conspiracy video, claiming that a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting was an actor,… Read more
It’s inevitable that automation will put some people out of work—but our attention may be best focused on helping those individuals, not slowing the march of tech. So says a new report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think… Read more
Malicious code hidden inside neural networks could hijack things like image recognition algorithms long after people start using them.
The situation: Image recognition AIs can be tricked quite easily, which raises the specter of, say, a cyberattack convincing… Read more
On Toronto’s waterfront, where the eastern part of the city meets Lake Ontario, is a patchwork of cement and dirt. It’s home to plumbing and electrical supply shops, parking lots, winter boat storage, and a hulking silo built in 1943 to store soybeans—a...Read the full story →
AIs have gotten better at holding a conversation, but tech firms are wary of rolling them out for fear of PR nightmares.
Better bots: The New York Times says recent AI advances helped Microsoft and Facebook build a “new breed” of chatbots that carefully… Read more
Machine learning can sniff out tell-tale signs of shady URLs so you don’t get phished.
The problem: The internet is riddled with websites set up for the sole purpose of stealing a user’s information or installing malware on a victim’s machine. Antivirus… Read more