The race to map the world for autonomous cars is on—and messy
- Oxbotica
Automakers and tech firms want high-definition maps to help robo-cars drive, but the best way to build them remains unclear. So says a new report from Bloomberg.
Two approaches: "One aims to create complete high-definition maps that will let the driverless
Attempts to lose weight more effectively by choosing food tailored to your genes may be a fruitless endeavor. So says an $8 million study into the concept.
The news: The study assigned 609 people to low-fat or low-carb diets. Analysis of whether those
Every year since 2001 we’ve picked what we call the 10 Breakthrough Technologies. People often ask, what exactly do you mean by “breakthrough”? It’s a reasonable question—some of our picks haven’t yet reached widespread use, while others may be on the...Read the full story →
The social network is working with economists to throw light on America’s widening income gap.
The news: Politico reports that Facebook is sharing data with Stanford economist Raj Chetty and his researchers. Facebook confirmed the partnership to Politico
Pyongyang has a surprisingly powerful cyber-espionage team at its disposal, according to a new report.
The news: Security researchers at FireEye have published research describing a hacking group called APT37, or Reaper. FireEye says that there is "high
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, some mines known to use child labor are benefiting from the electrification of our economy.
Backstory: The world wants lithium-ion batteries. But one of their key ingredients, cobalt, is in short supply. That makes
By building up pretend propaganda empires, can we learn how news is weaponized against us?
The game: Players of the new video game Bad News, which has been built by a team of academics and journalists, must win social-media fans, bend the truth, and
On Toronto’s waterfront, where the eastern part of the city meets Lake Ontario, is a patchwork of cement and dirt. It’s home to plumbing and electrical supply shops, parking lots, winter boat storage, and a hulking silo built in 1943 to store soybeans—a...Read the full story →
The world’s most powerful rocket may be good for more commercial missions than Mars supply trips. One astronomer says it could open access to lots of asteroids on which humans could strike it rich mining metals.
Backstory: Earlier this month, SpaceX
Permission to excavate in the city could be a first step to building an East Coast Hyperloop—or just an expensive folly.
Backstory: Last July, Musk announced "verbal government approval" for an underground Hyperloop between New York City and Washington,