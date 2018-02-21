The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today A fruit stall

DNA-tuned diets don’t seem to work

Source: Image credit:
  • Davidson Luna | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today An Oxbotica car finds its place in the world

The race to map the world for autonomous cars is on—and messy

Automakers and tech firms want high-definition maps to help robo-cars drive, but the best way to build them remains unclear. So says a new report from Bloomberg.

Two approaches: “One aims to create complete high-definition maps that will let the driverless… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Oxbotica

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

A fruit stall

DNA-tuned diets don’t seem to work

Attempts to lose weight more effectively by choosing food tailored to your genes may be a fruitless endeavor. So says an $8 million study into the concept.

The news: The study assigned 609 people to low-fat or low-carb diets. Analysis of whether those… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Davidson Luna | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

10 Breakthrough Technologies 2018

Every year since 2001 we’ve picked what we call the 10 Breakthrough Technologies. People often ask, what exactly do you mean by “breakthrough”? It’s a reasonable question—some of our picks haven’t yet reached widespread use, while others may be on the...

Read the full story →
Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has been sharing user data with Stanford to study US inequality

The social network is working with economists to throw light on America’s widening income gap.

The news:  Politico reports that Facebook is sharing data with Stanford economist Raj Chetty and his researchers. Facebook confirmed the partnership to Politico… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Facebook

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea’s hacking abilities are even stronger than we thought

Pyongyang has a surprisingly powerful cyber-espionage team at its disposal, according to a new report.

The news: Security researchers at FireEye have published research describing a hacking group called APT37, or Reaper. FireEye says that there is “high… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • (stephan) | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The foreman for a mining company holds up a fragment of cobalt in Mpaza.

Our love of batteries is powering a boom in exploitative cobalt mines

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, some mines known to use child labor are benefiting from the electrification of our economy.

Backstory: The world wants lithium-ion batteries. But one of their key ingredients, cobalt, is in short supply. That makes… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Trocaire | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

This video game wants to be a fake-news vaccine

By building up pretend propaganda empires, can we learn how news is weaponized against us?

The game: Players of the new video game Bad News, which has been built by a team of academics and journalists, must win social-media fans, bend the truth, and… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Bad News

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

A smarter smart city

On Toronto’s waterfront, where the eastern part of the city meets Lake Ontario, is a patchwork of cement and dirt. It’s home to plumbing and electrical supply shops, parking lots, winter boat storage, and a hulking silo built in 1943 to store soybeans—a...

Read the full story →

Posted by Elizabeth Woyke

Elizabeth Woyke
February 19, 2018 Falcon Heavy

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket could help humans mine more asteroids

The world’s most powerful rocket may be good for more commercial missions than Mars supply trips. One astronomer says it could open access to lots of asteroids on which humans could strike it rich mining metals.

Backstory: Earlier this month, SpaceX… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • SpaceX

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Elon Musk’s Boring Company will start digging a tunnel in Washington, DC

Permission to excavate in the city could be a first step to building an East Coast Hyperloop—or just an expensive folly.

Backstory: Last July, Musk announced “verbal government approval” for an underground Hyperloop between New York City and Washington,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Boring Company

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe