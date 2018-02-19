The Download

The Download

Mark Zuckerberg

Russian meddling charges stoke fear that midterms will bring more of the same

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today

Elon Musk’s Boring Company will start digging a tunnel in Washington DC

Permission to excavate in the city could be a first step to building an East Coast Hyperloop, or just an expensive folly.

Backstory: Last July, Musk announced "verbal government approval" for an underground Hyperloop between New York City and Washington… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Mark Zuckerberg

Russian meddling charges stoke fear that midterms will bring more of the same

Indictments against Russia reveal the nation’s skills at creating chaos online, and it’s unclear if Big Tech can yet fight off another onslaught.

David vs. Goliath: On one hand, 13 Russian nationals charged with inflicting “information warfare” on America.… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

“We’re in a diversity crisis”: cofounder of Black in AI on what’s poisoning algorithms in our lives

Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...

Posted by Jackie Snow

Sheep-human chimeras won't provide big benefits just yet.

Human-sheep chimeras won’t grow us replacement organs just yet

Researchers say they've grown sheep embryos containing human cells—but the benefits that the work could bring are still a way off.

The news: Scientists report that they've fused human stem cells into sheep embryos, and grown the resulting "chimeras"… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

February 16, 2018

Russians accused of information warfare used tech to whip up controversy and cover their tracks

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller (pictured above) has charged 13 Russians and three organizations, including the Internet Research Agency, with alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Misinformation Inc.: The meddling was widely known,… Read more

Posted by Martin Giles

Higher income inequality takes cash out of an economy. While the top 20% of Americans save 23.6% of their income, the top 1% save 51.2%

Here’s how automation will hollow out the American economy

A new study by Bain & Company found that automation could exacerbate inequality in the US.

Why? The study shows that automation will disproportionately hit middle- and low-income jobs. Its benefits—such as productivity gains and new investment—accrue… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

A US military drone

Germany says it won’t use killer robots, but soldiers are torn

Autonomous weapons remain incredibly controversial, and the debate even extends to the soldiers that might be working with them.

Germany says no: At this week’s Munich Security Conference, notes Reuters, the head of Germany’s Cyber and Information Space… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Missing the Paris climate target by just a little means raising the odds of extreme weather by a lot

While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).

Several...

Posted by James Temple

February 16, 2018

A detailed virtual house will help robots train to become your butler

A new digital training ground that replicates an average home lets AI learn how to do simple chores like slicing apples, making beds, or carrying drinks in a low-stakes environment.

Background: We all want a robot to run around our home and fetch us… Read more

Posted by Jackie Snow

Kevin Chow | Unsplash

New drone-meets-helicopter incidents may spur tighter airspace rules

Collisions and near-misses are renewing concerns about hobbyist drone pilots getting in the way of larger aircraft.

Two crashes: A helicopter crashed in South Carolina this week, allegedly because it had to maneuver to avoid a drone. (It may be the first… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

