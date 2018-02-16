The Download

Today A US military drone

Germany says it won’t use killer robots, but soldiers are torn

  Airman Magazine

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Autonomous weapons remain incredibly controversial, and the debate even extends to the soldiers that might be working with them.

Germany says no: At this week's Munich Security Conference, notes Reuters, the head of Germany's Cyber and Information Space…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A detailed virtual house will help robots train to become your butler

A new digital training ground that replicates an average home lets AI learn how to do simple chores like slicing apples, making beds, or carrying drinks in a low-stakes environment.

Background: We all want a robot to run around our home and fetch us…

Posted by Jackie Snow

“We’re in a diversity crisis”: cofounder of Black in AI on what’s poisoning algorithms in our lives

Artificial intelligence is an increasingly seamless part of our everyday lives, present in everything from web searches to social media to home assistants like Alexa. But what do we do if this massively important technology is unintentionally, but fundamentally,...

Posted by Jackie Snow

New drone-meets-helicopter incidents may spur tighter airspace rules

Collisions and near-misses are renewing concerns about hobbyist drone pilots getting in the way of larger aircraft.

Two crashes: A helicopter crashed in South Carolina this week, allegedly because it had to maneuver to avoid a drone. (It may be the first…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Source code is required

Researchers are struggling to replicate AI studies

Missing code and data are making it difficult to compare machine-learning work—and that may be hurting progress.

The problem:  Science reports that from a sample of 400 papers at top AI conferences in recent years, only 6 percent of presenters shared…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday Broad Institute CRISPR diagnostic test

CRISPR could enable quick, reliable medical tests

You’ve heard of CRISPR as a way to edit or delete genes. Now, two leading biologists say it could also be used to detect cancer or viruses.

What it did: Jennifer Doudna's team at the University of California, Berkeley used a CRISPR-based test to accurately…

Posted by Emily Mullin

Want to 3-D-print your next office? Here’s the formula.

As unsexy as it sounds, a new set of equations may be the secret to 3-D printing for construction.

The problem: Firms like 3D Printhuset have tried printing buildings out of concrete on-site, but it can take a long time and the machines have a habit…

Posted by Erin Winick

Missing the Paris climate target by just a little means raising the odds of extreme weather by a lot

While the lofty goal of the landmark Paris climate agreement was to prevent global temperatures from rising 2 °C, it’s increasingly unlikely the world will pull that off (see “Global warming’s worst-case projections look increasingly likely”).

Several...

Posted by James Temple

Yesterday A pig

Chinese farmers are using AI to keep tabs on their pigs

Big Brother has an eye on the sty. At least in China, anyway, where tech giant Alibaba is rolling out image- and sound-recognition software to help raise excellent porcine specimens.

What it does: Quartz reports that Alibaba has built software that identifies…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Vladamir Putin

The US and UK say Russia was behind the huge NotPetya ransomware attack

In a rare example of directly attributing blame, the British government says Russia orchestrated the massive cyberattack in 2017.

Back story: Last summer a new breed of ransomware, dubbed NotPetya and based on a Windows flaw leaked from the NSA, held…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

