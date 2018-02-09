The Download

The Download

Today Amazon packages

Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands

Source: Image credit:
  • Credit: Amazon

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
One of Waymo's driverless Chrysler Pacifica minivans

Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement in their trade secrets battle

Following a four-day trial, lawyers representing Uber and Waymo say they have suddenly come to a settlement in their suit  over the theft of autonomous-car technology.

What happened: The Verge reports that Waymo attorneys announced the settlement in… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Waymo

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Social networks are broken. This man wants to fix them.

In the past, if you wanted to change the world, you had to pass a law or start a war. Now you create a hashtag.

Ethan Zuckerman studies how people change the world, or attempt to, by using social media or other technological means. As director of the...

Read the full story →

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
The assembly line at a Nissan factory in Sunderland, UK.

Brexit could hit the UK’s advanced manufacturing hard

Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.

The news: A new study from the UK’s University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • i am dabe | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The lab-grown human egg cell

The first lab-grown human eggs could help fight infertility

The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.

The news: By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • University of Edinburgh

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Home are increasingly filled with connected devices

How creepy is your smart home? Really, very creepy

One journalist went all-in on connecting her apartment to the internet, but her experiences might make you think twice about doing the same.

Going fully smart: “I connected as many of my appliances and belongings as I could to the internet,” writes Gizmodo… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Tim Trad

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Cops have toppled a $530 million cybercrime empire

Investigators have carried out one of the biggest takedowns ever of an online crime ring.

The scams: Set up in 2010, the self-styled Infraud Organization (motto: “In Fraud We Trust”) trafficked credit card details, Social Security numbers, and other… Read more

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles

Editor's Pick

A phone that says “no” to little kid fingers

It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.

That’s the vision of researchers at the University...

Read the full story →

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz
February 7, 2018 Robot arm Earth

Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here

A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:

1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • PIRO4D | Pixabay

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
A Chinese police officer wearing facial recognition glasses.

Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces

AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.

Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • CHINA NEWS SERVICE

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe