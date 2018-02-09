The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Brexit could hit the UK’s advanced manufacturing hard
- i am dabe | Flickr
Trade difficulties arising from Britain’s departure from the EU may kill off some of the nation’s high-tech industry.
The news: A new study from the UK’s University of Sussex suggests that aerospace, automotive, and pharma manufacturers may be hurt in… Read more
The precursors to human eggs have been grown to full maturity outside the body for the first time.
The news: By carefully controlling conditions like oxygen levels and nutrients, as well as variables such as the surfaces on which precursor cells are grown,… Read more
After atmospheric scientist Ivana Cvijanovic began pushing a computerized climate simulation to its limits, she noticed a disturbing result: as Arctic sea ice nearly disappeared, massive high-pressure systems built up thousands of miles away, off the...Read the full story →
One journalist went all-in on connecting her apartment to the internet, but her experiences might make you think twice about doing the same.
Going fully smart: “I connected as many of my appliances and belongings as I could to the internet,” writes Gizmodo… Read more
Investigators have carried out one of the biggest takedowns ever of an online crime ring.
The scams: Set up in 2010, the self-styled Infraud Organization (motto: “In Fraud We Trust”) trafficked credit card details, Social Security numbers, and other… Read more
A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:
1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more
AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.
Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more
Do you trust Facebook to take care of your kids?
That’s what the world’s largest social network is asking parents with the release of its first app for children, Messenger Kids. It’s a pint-size version of Facebook’s chat app, Messenger (which, like Facebook...Read the full story →
The future of refueling goes likes this: drive in, tap your car’s infotainment screen, and drive right off.
The news: Banma, a joint venture between Alibaba and Chinese automaker SAIC that makes internet-connected cars, is opening a smart gas station… Read more
Machine-learning software is being used to prod an individual’s brain into remembering things.
Backstory: Electrical stimulation to improve brain performance isn’t a new idea—but knowing how to deliver the pulses is tough.
First, learn: Researchers from… Read more