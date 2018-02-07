The Download
At China’s new smart gas stations, no cash, cards, or smartphone apps will be required
A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:
1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more
AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.
Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more
Aaron Traywick took to the stage at a biohacking conference in Austin, Texas, dropped his pants, and injected himself in the thigh with an experimental herpes treatment created by his company, Ascendance Biomedical.
The whole thing was broadcast on Facebook...Read the full story →
The future of refueling goes likes this: drive in, tap your car’s infotainment screen, and drive right off.
The news: Banma, a joint venture between Alibaba and Chinese automaker SAIC that makes internet-connected cars, is opening a smart gas station… Read more
Machine-learning software is being used to prod an individual’s brain into remembering things.
Backstory: Electrical stimulation to improve brain performance isn’t a new idea—but knowing how to deliver the pulses is tough.
First, learn: Researchers from… Read more
Falcon Heavy’s maiden voyage takes Elon Musk closer to his vision of cheap space travel.
What happened: The new Falcon Heavy rocket launched safely and put its experimental payload—Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster—into orbit. SpaceX then landed two of the… Read more
Hovering computers will make it increasingly possible to hack equipment that doesn’t connect directly to the internet.
The drones: Cyberscoop rounded up a selection of drones that hack into networks. Take your pick: flying wiretaps for mobile networks,… Read more
In a genetic study of unprecedented size, scientists have searched for inherited causes of insomnia in the DNA 1,310,010 people.
They found 956 different genes linked to the sleep disorder, drawing closer to an explanation of what causes it and, perhaps,...Read the full story →
Uber uses a master algorithm to determine how much money its drivers make—and women are ending up with less.
The gap: In a study released today of over 1.8 million drivers on the platform, women were found to earn $1.24 per hour less than men. Women… Read more
Desktop Metal’s new software lets regular people design objects optimized for 3-D printing, no experience required.
The news: Desktop Metal’s new LiveParts is a piece of software that automatically generates designs of objects ready for 3-D printing.… Read more