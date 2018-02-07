The Download

Today A dumb gas station

At China’s new smart gas stations, no cash, cards, or smartphone apps will be required

Posted by Yiting Sun

Today Robot arm Earth

Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here

A report released yesterday by PwC says the near future of automation technologies will arrive in three phases. The report calls them “waves” and maps out how they’ll wash over us:

1. A flood of algorithms. Already, data analysis and simple digital tasks… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

A Chinese police officer wearing facial recognition glasses.

Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces

AI that identifies people in crowds is already pervasive in China—and now it’s augmenting police officers’ eyes, too.

Smart specs: The Wall Street Journal says the hardware, made by LLVision, sends data from its camera to a handheld device, where AI… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A biotech CEO explains why he injected himself with a DIY herpes treatment on Facebook Live

Aaron Traywick took to the stage at a biohacking conference in Austin, Texas, dropped his pants, and injected himself in the thigh with an experimental herpes treatment created by his company, Ascendance Biomedical.

The whole thing was broadcast on Facebook...

Read the full story →

Posted by Emily Mullin

Neruons

AI-controlled brain implants help improve people’s memory

Machine-learning software is being used to prod an individual’s brain into remembering things.

Backstory: Electrical stimulation to improve brain performance isn’t a new idea—but knowing how to deliver the pulses is tough.

First, learn: Researchers from… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

SpaceX

SpaceX’s monster rocket success will make big launches affordable

Falcon Heavy’s maiden voyage takes Elon Musk closer to his vision of cheap space travel.

What happened: The new Falcon Heavy rocket launched safely and put its experimental payload—Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster—into orbit. SpaceX then landed two of the… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday A drone in flight

Cyberwarfare is taking to the skies, aboard drones

Hovering computers will make it increasingly possible to hack equipment that doesn’t connect directly to the internet.

The drones: Cyberscoop rounded up a selection of drones that hack into networks. Take your pick: flying wiretaps for mobile networks,… Read more

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

A search for insomnia genes involving 1.3 million people is the largest genetic study ever

In a genetic study of unprecedented size, scientists have searched for inherited causes of insomnia in the DNA 1,310,010 people.

They found 956 different genes linked to the sleep disorder, drawing closer to an explanation of what causes it and, perhaps,...

Read the full story →

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Yesterday Male uber drivers were found to earn more per hour than women. The pay gap is $1.24/hour.

Uber’s formula for paying drivers is causing a gender gap

Uber uses a master algorithm to determine how much money its drivers make—and women are ending up with less.

The gap: In a study released today of over 1.8 million drivers on the platform, women were found to earn $1.24 per hour less than men. Women… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

This AI software dreams up new designs for 3-D-printed parts before your eyes

Desktop Metal’s new software lets regular people design objects optimized for 3-D printing, no experience required.

The news:  Desktop Metal’s new LiveParts is a piece of software that automatically generates designs of objects ready for 3-D printing.… Read more

Posted by Erin Winick

