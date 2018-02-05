The Download
This seizure-spotting smart watch has won FDA approval
North Korea seems to have a new strategy to overcome international economic sanctions and raise millions of dollars: steal hard-to-trace cryptocurrency.
The news: State-sponsored hackers from North Korea pilfered cryptocurrency from South Korean exchanges… Read more
The car maker is trying to get out from under a cloud that has hovered over its assembly plant in Fremont, California for some time now.
On the floor: Some employees have said they receive “near the lowest pay in the automotive industry” and struggle… Read more
In a genetic study of unprecedented size, scientists have searched for inherited causes of insomnia in the DNA 1,310,010 people.
They found 956 different genes linked to the sleep disorder, drawing closer to an explanation of what causes it and, perhaps,...Read the full story →
The companies go in front of a jury today over a fight about autonomous-car technology that kicked off this time last year.
Waymo’s side: Alphabet’s autonomous-car division says Uber stole secrets from it when it hired its top engineer, Anthony Levandowski,… Read more
Startup Empatica says its Embrace smart watch is now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a medical device—a rare designation for a wearable.
Winning approval: The $249 watch detects when a wearer is having a convulsive seizure and lets… Read more
Ex-employees of Facebook, Google, and Apple have set up a new initiative that aims to repair some of the damage allegedly being done by smartphones and social media.
In its own words: The new Center for Humane Technology says that it is “reversing the… Read more
Bitcoin and its brethren have taken a beating over the past seven days. While no one knows exactly why that is—and don’t believe anyone who claims otherwise—two particularly troublesome events certainly haven’t helped.
Buzzkills: At 2:57 a.m. in Tokyo… Read more
In January, Google launched a new service called Cloud AutoML, which can automate some tricky aspects of designing machine-learning software. While working on this project, the company’s researchers sometimes needed to run as many as 800 graphics chips...Read the full story →
Pit crews will be able to keep a watchful eye on drivers thanks to new sensors at their fingertips.
The idea: F1 drivers are put through huge stresses during a race. Being able to monitor their vitals remotely will allow teams to keep a careful eye on… Read more
The video site is full of questionable content—but an ex-staffer says the underlying algorithms really need attention.
The problem: Take your pick: conspiracy theories, violence, propaganda, and worse lurk on the site.