It’s been a no good, very bad week for cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and its brethren have taken a beating over the past seven days. While no one knows exactly why that is—and don’t believe anyone who claims otherwise—two particularly troublesome events certainly haven’t helped.

Buzzkills: At 2:57 a.m. in Tokyo…

F1 car

F1 drivers are getting biometric gloves that monitor the stress of racing

Pit crews will be able to keep a watchful eye on drivers thanks to new sensors at their fingertips.

The idea: F1 drivers are put through huge stresses during a race. Being able to monitor their vitals remotely will allow teams to keep a careful eye on…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

What the Coincheck hack means for the future of blockchain security

The plunder of more than $500 million worth of digital coins from the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck last week has added to a growing perception that cryptocurrencies are particularly vulnerable to hackers.

It's an expensive reminder that...

Read the full story →

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
YouTube app

YouTube’s says it’s going to clean up its act, but don’t expect much

The video site is full of questionable content—but an ex-staffer says the underlying algorithms really need attention.

The problem: Take your pick: conspiracy theories, violence, propaganda, and worse lurk on the site.

A solution? The Wall Street Journal…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Human embryo for IVF

The first women in the UK will undergo a radical ‘three-person’ IVF technique

Doctors will use a cutting-edge IVF technique to help two couples have healthy babies.

The news: British regulators have approved the first uses of a technique called mitochondrial replacement therapy in the UK. The approach will use DNA from three people—the…

Posted by Emily Mullin

Emily Mullin
Google's campus

Techlash? Big Tech feels no techlash

Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook are all doing better than ever.

The techlash: In case you missed it, Big Tech is under fire. Facebook is being hounded over fake news, Apple is being grilled about smartphone addiction, Google's in EU…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The planet could hit 1.5 °C of warming inside the next five years

Forecasts suggest that by 2022 there's an outside chance we'll experience temperatures that exceed a target of the Paris climate agreement.

Warming as usual: The Met Office, the UK's weather and climate forecasting organization, says its latest forecasts…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

A fast-evolving new botnet could take gadgets in your home to the dark side

There’s a new botnet in town. Since December, security researchers have been tracking an insidious piece of malware called Satori, which hijacks internet-connected devices and turns them into “zombies” that can be remotely controlled in unison. The number...

Read the full story →

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
Half of Americans like universal basic income—and they want AI companies to pay for it

A recent Gallup poll found that 48 percent of Americans see guaranteed income as a solution for helping workers displaced by automation.

Partisan divide: Support for the issue varies greatly between political parties—while 65 percent of Democrats support…

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Trump allegedly wants to cut research funding for clean energy by 72 percent

A new report claims that the White House is still determined to slash government spending on clean-energy innovation.

The news: The Washington Post reports that Trump's administration will ask Congress to cut the budget for the Energy Department's Office…

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe