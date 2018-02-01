The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Mark Zuckerberg

People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s OK

Source: Image credit:
  • TechCrunch | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Photo of a plastic see-through skull containing a colorful brain

MIT wants to build an AI that’s as smart as a child

Researchers at MIT will explore the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to build AI systems that learn like babies.

The news: The university has announced Intelligence Quest (or MIT IQ), a new institute-wide initiative to learn more about human… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jesse Orrico | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

Mark Zuckerberg

People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s OK

The social network's metrics are headed in a different direction to usual, but it claims that’s all part of a plan to make Facebook a better place.

The news: We collectively spent 50 million hours fewer per day on Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2017… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • TechCrunch | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

The doctor responsible for gene therapy’s greatest setback is sounding a new alarm

An influential scientist involved in gene therapy’s biggest setback, the death of a study volunteer 19 years ago, has issued a surprise warning over the dangers of the gene-replacement technique.

James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania reported...

Read the full story →

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado
Yesterday

Samsung is now making cryptocurrency chips, while Intel looks on

Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.

Crypto-mining… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • DennisM2 | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Uber's bike-sharing scheme

Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing

The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.

Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Uber

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
President Trump

Here are the tech truths about Trump’s State of the Union address

Trump didn’t focus on tech during his speech last night—but here are some fact checks about what he did touch on.

Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will “invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers.” That’s debatable. The… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Gage Skidmore | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
January 30, 2018

US financial regulators are cracking down on shady cryptocurrency trading

Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Tether, a company that sells crypto-tokens it claims are pegged to the US dollar, were subpoenaed in December by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Bloomberg.

A shadowy… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jimi Filipovski on Unsplash

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Editor's Pick

A fast-evolving new botnet could take gadgets in your home to the dark side

There’s a new botnet in town. Since December, security researchers have been tracking an insidious piece of malware called Satori, which hijacks internet-connected devices and turns them into “zombies” that can be remotely controlled in unison. The number...

Read the full story →

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
January 30, 2018 Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia

Russia’s startup-style approach to cyberwarfare is why it’s so good at fake news

Willingness to experiment and take risks helps make Russia a fearsome digital propaganda machine.

Background: Russia has carried out incredibly effective online misinformation campaigns, particularly around the 2016 US election.

Why it’s good: At the… Read more

Image credit:
  • President of Russia

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Nuro self driving van

This autonomous van could move lots of goods—but not a single person

If you’re going to build a self-driving delivery vehicle from scratch, why include space for a dumb human? Well, that’s what Silicon Valley startup Nuro thought.

What is it? A van. That drives itself. And hauls loads. But seriously, it’s designed to… Read more

Image credit:
  • Nuro

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick