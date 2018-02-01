People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s OK

The social network's metrics are headed in a different direction to usual, but it claims that’s all part of a plan to make Facebook a better place.

The news: We collectively spent 50 million hours fewer per day on Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the third—that translates to about a 2.4 minutes per day less per user. The number of daily active users in North America also fell for the first time ever.

By design: Zuck says this was expected as the firm builds out a more “meaningful” news feed. He points to a clampdown on viral videos as the main driver of the falls. The news will cheer some Facebook critics, who believe the network is too addictive.

Unstoppable? Despite the downturn, Facebook still posted record revenue growth.

But: Many lapsed users are reporting that Facebook is clamoring more desperately than ever to get them back. So it may not all be going to plan.