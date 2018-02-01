The Download
MIT wants to build an AI that’s as smart as a child
Researchers at MIT will explore the fundamentals of human intelligence in order to build AI systems that learn like babies.
The news: The university has announced Intelligence Quest (or MIT IQ), a new institute-wide initiative to learn more about human… Read more
People are spending less time on Facebook—and Zuck says that’s OK
The social network's metrics are headed in a different direction to usual, but it claims that’s all part of a plan to make Facebook a better place.
The news: We collectively spent 50 million hours fewer per day on Facebook in the fourth quarter of 2017… Read more
The doctor responsible for gene therapy’s greatest setback is sounding a new alarm
An influential scientist involved in gene therapy’s biggest setback, the death of a study volunteer 19 years ago, has issued a surprise warning over the dangers of the gene-replacement technique.
James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania reported...Read the full story →
Samsung is now making cryptocurrency chips, while Intel looks on
Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.
Crypto-mining… Read more
Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing
The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.
Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,… Read more
Here are the tech truths about Trump’s State of the Union address
Trump didn’t focus on tech during his speech last night—but here are some fact checks about what he did touch on.
Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will “invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers.” That’s debatable. The… Read more
US financial regulators are cracking down on shady cryptocurrency trading
Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Tether, a company that sells crypto-tokens it claims are pegged to the US dollar, were subpoenaed in December by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Bloomberg.
A shadowy… Read more
A fast-evolving new botnet could take gadgets in your home to the dark side
There’s a new botnet in town. Since December, security researchers have been tracking an insidious piece of malware called Satori, which hijacks internet-connected devices and turns them into “zombies” that can be remotely controlled in unison. The number...Read the full story →
Russia’s startup-style approach to cyberwarfare is why it’s so good at fake news
Willingness to experiment and take risks helps make Russia a fearsome digital propaganda machine.
Background: Russia has carried out incredibly effective online misinformation campaigns, particularly around the 2016 US election.
Why it’s good: At the… Read more
This autonomous van could move lots of goods—but not a single person
If you’re going to build a self-driving delivery vehicle from scratch, why include space for a dumb human? Well, that’s what Silicon Valley startup Nuro thought.
What is it? A van. That drives itself. And hauls loads. But seriously, it’s designed to… Read more
