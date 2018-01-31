The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Uber is trying its hand at bike sharing
- Uber
Having overtaken Intel as the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, Samsung is boarding the crypto bandwagon. The firm tells TechCrunch it’s making chips for mining cryptocurrencies—making it the first big-name semiconductor firm to do so.
Crypto-mining… Read more
The world’s largest ride-hailer is branching out into another mode of transport: bicycles.
Background: Some bike-sharing schemes, with bikes docked and unlocked via a kiosk, have existed in US and European cities for a while. But last year more dockless,… Read more
For years, I used the popular activity-tracking app Strava to log my bike rides, almost all of which started and ended at my San Francisco apartment. At some point I thought, hey, maybe it’s not a great idea to share such precise data about my location,...Read the full story →
Trump didn’t focus on tech during his speech last night—but here are some fact checks about what he did touch on.
Tax benefits: Trump said Apple will “invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers.” That’s debatable. The… Read more
Bitfinex, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Tether, a company that sells crypto-tokens it claims are pegged to the US dollar, were subpoenaed in December by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to Bloomberg.
A shadowy… Read more
Willingness to experiment and take risks helps make Russia a fearsome digital propaganda machine.
Background: Russia has carried out incredibly effective online misinformation campaigns, particularly around the 2016 US election.
Why it’s good: At the… Read more
If you’re going to build a self-driving delivery vehicle from scratch, why include space for a dumb human? Well, that’s what Silicon Valley startup Nuro thought.
What is it? A van. That drives itself. And hauls loads. But seriously, it’s designed to… Read more
Patients in danger of dying from uncontrollable bacterial infections could find new allies: killer viruses known as phages. Armed with advances in DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, a few startups are turning these natural enemies of bacteria...Read the full story →
Machine-learning entrepreneurs have a new pot of cash to lust after. Andrew Ng, former chief scientist at Baidu, has announced that his new AI Fund has $175 million to invest in startups that are using AI.
The details: AI Fund is looking into three “new… Read more
Small, wheeled drones are delivering packages in some cities—but, like driverless cars, they need a helping hand a lot of the time.
The robots: Starship Technologies has six-wheeled robots that deliver food in places like London and Silicon Valley. Using nine… Read more