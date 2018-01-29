The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Amazon isn’t allowing ads on Alexa just yet
- Amazon
With the introduction of self-driving semi trucks looming, there is debate over whether the technology will put truckers out of work or help fill gaps in the industry.
A need for truckers: According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the trucking… Read more
President Donald Trump’s national security team is considering how best to build a national 5G network. A senior administration official confirmed the initiative and provided Axios with a PowerPoint outlining some of the proposal.
The motivation: The… Read more
Patients in danger of dying from uncontrollable bacterial infections could find new allies: killer viruses known as phages. Armed with advances in DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, a few startups are turning these natural enemies of bacteria...Read the full story →
But the e-commerce giant is wrestling with how to let third-party firms make money off of software designed for its virtual assistant.
Background: Earlier this year, CNBC reported that Amazon was working out how it could run ads on its Alexa voice assistant.… Read more
Biologically inspired circuitry could help build future low-power AI chips—if some obstacles are overcome.
The news: Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology built a new magnetically controlled electronic synapse, an artificial… Read more
Over the weekend, a popular cryptocurrency exchange called Coincheck admitted that hackers had breached its systems and looted digital funds worth over $530 million.
What happened: The Tokyo-based exchange says the money was stolen from an internet-connected… Read more
The world’s biggest chipmaker may have endangered national security when it announced its recent bugs, Meltdown and Spectre.
The news: The Wall Street Journal ($) says that Intel told tech firms about the pervasive chips flaws before it informed the… Read more
William Gibson wrote that the future is here, just not evenly distributed. The phrase is usually used to point out how the rich have more access to technology, but what happens when the poor are disproportionately subject to it?
In Automating Inequality...Read the full story →
Strava, the company behind the popular activity-tracking app, published a huge cache of aggregated user data last year—and it’s now been shown to reveal some fairly sensitive defense secrets.
The news: The Guardian reports that researchers have found… Read more
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has signed a contract with Vigilant Solutions, which owns a database of two billion images of license plate tagged with dates, times, and GPS coordinates.
How it could work: According to the Verge… Read more