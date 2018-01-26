The Download
Your license plate is probably in the massive database ICE just got access to
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has signed a contract with Vigilant Solutions, which owns a database of two billion images of license plate tagged with dates, times, and GPS coordinates.
How it could work: According to the Verge…
Thinking about how us meatbots actually work could deliver AI that’s more useful and fair.
Secrets to good AI: Designers at Google spent three years helping build AI for the firm's Clips wearable camera, and they published a blog post about what they…
"Long Island Iced Tea" becoming "Long Blockchain" this is not. In planning a $2 billion initial coin offering that's meant to launch this month, messaging service Telegram isn't just looking for a quick boost in value. If the dollar amount weren't enough...
Simple sensors and stripped-down AI could enable drones to zip through cities more safely.
The problem: Autonomous cars use heavy sensors and computers to work out where they are and how to act. It would be good if drones could fly autonomously in a…
A report by the Online Trust Alliance says that the number of reported cyber incidents, from ransomware attacks to e-mail hacks, doubled to 159,700 last year.
An underestimate: The group points out that many cyberattacks go unreported, and it suggests…
The Chinese tech giant will sell off-the-shelf hardware to companies that are seeking straightforward ways to automate cars.
Background: Baidu has a platform for self-driving cars called Apollo, which allows developers to access training data and autonomy…
A recent NPR/Marist poll found that people across all industries are optimistic when it comes to the prospect of robots replacing them.
Positive thinkers: A whopping 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs.
Automatable…
You’ve seen the headlines: “Robots Will Destroy Our Jobs—and We’re Not Ready for It.” “You Will Lose Your Job to a Robot—and Sooner Than You Think.” “Robots May Steal as Many as 800 Million Jobs in the Next 13 Years.”
Such stories are tempting to take...
Chinese facial-recognition companies are getting very, very good at what they do.
Locking 'em up: A police department in China went from capturing a handful of suspects a year with officers watching CCTV cameras to capturing 69 suspects in one month…
Using lidar and a healthy dose of AI, a new robot can check that building projects are going to plan.
How it works: Once a construction site shuts down for the night, a small robot deployed by startup Doxel can get to work. Using lidar, it scans the…