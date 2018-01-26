The Download

Your license plate is probably in the massive database ICE just got access to

Your license plate is probably in the massive database ICE just got access to

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has signed a contract with Vigilant Solutions, which owns a database of two billion images of license plate tagged with dates, times, and GPS coordinates.

How it could work: According to the Verge… Read more

Image credit:
  • David Beale | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow

Photo of girl touching the hand of a robot that is about her size

Here are the secrets to useful AI, according to designers

Thinking about how us meatbots actually work could deliver AI that’s more useful and fair.

Secrets to good AI: Designers at Google spent three years helping build AI for the firm's Clips wearable camera, and they published a blog post about what they learned about making AI that's useful and fair.

Image credit:
  • Andy Kelly | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow

Telegram’s ICO: Give us $2 billion and we’ll solve all of blockchain’s problems

“Long Island Iced Tea” becoming “Long Blockchain” this is not. In planning a $2 billion initial coin offering that’s meant to launch this month, messaging service Telegram isn’t just looking for a quick boost in value. If the dollar amount weren’t enough...

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
An autonomous drone on the city streets.

This drone learned to fly through streets by studying driverless-car data

Simple sensors and stripped-down AI could enable drones to zip through cities more safely.

The problem: Autonomous cars use heavy sensors and computers to work out where they are and how to act. It would be good if drones could fly autonomously in a similar way, but they can't carry the weight.

Source: Image credit:
  • University of Zurich

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Cyber attacks being mapped in real time

The number of cyber incidents doubled in 2017

A report by the Online Trust Alliance says that the number of reported cyber incidents, from ransomware attacks to e-mail hacks, doubled to 159,700 last year.

An underestimate: The group points out that many cyberattacks go unreported, and it suggests the real number could be far higher.

Source: Image credit:
  • Christiaan Colen | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Part of Baidu's autonomous car fleet

How Baidu plans to profit from its free autonomous-car technology

The Chinese tech giant will sell off-the-shelf hardware to companies that are seeking straightforward ways to automate cars.

Background: Baidu has a platform for self-driving cars called Apollo, which allows developers to access training data and autonomy algorithms for free.

Image credit:
  • Baidu

Posted by Yiting Sun

Yiting Sun
Yesterday 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs to automation stat graphic

We all think our jobs are safe from automation

A recent NPR/Marist poll found that people across all industries are optimistic when it comes to the prospect of robots replacing them.

Positive thinkers: A whopping 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs.

Automatable… Read more

Source:

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Every study we could find on what automation will do to jobs, in one chart

You’ve seen the headlines: “Robots Will Destroy Our Jobs—and We’re Not Ready for It.” “You Will Lose Your Job to a Robot—and Sooner Than You Think.” “Robots May Steal as Many as 800 Million Jobs in the Next 13 Years.”

Such stories are tempting to take...

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Yesterday Photo of two women in front of a wall of CCTV cameras

China’s facial-recognition startups can probably pick you out of a crowd

Chinese facial-recognition companies are getting very, very good at what they do.

Locking 'em up: A police department in China went from capturing a handful of suspects a year with officers watching CCTV cameras to capturing 69 suspects in one month using facial recognition.

Image credit:
  • Matthew Henry | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
Doxel can spot construction errors.

A 3-D imaging robot could help construction workers make fewer mistakes

Using lidar and a healthy dose of AI, a new robot can check that building projects are going to plan.

How it works: Once a construction site shuts down for the night, a small robot deployed by startup Doxel can get to work. Using lidar, it scans the site and compares what it sees to the building plans, flagging any discrepancies.

Source: Image credit:
  • Doxel

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick