Here are the secrets to useful AI, according to designers

Thinking about how us meatbots actually work could deliver AI that’s more useful and fair.

Secrets to good AI: Designers at Google spent three years helping build AI for the firm’s Clips wearable camera, and they published a blog post about what they learned. They say the best AIs solve a real human problem, do things in a way that makes sense to humans, and build trust with users. Easy, right?

And how to build ’em: A new tool called Cortex could get designers more involved in building AI. Its graphical user interface makes building complex algorithms simpler and should help non-nerds create AI that’s helpful for humans.

Why it matters: Many AI problems, like bias, stem from the fact that such a narrow group of people are building the technology. Opening up design and focusing on end users could make AI both better and fairer.