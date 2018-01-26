The Download
What's up in emerging technology
How Baidu plans to profit from its free autonomous-car technology
- Baidu
Thinking about how us meatbots actually work could deliver AI that’s more useful and fair.
Secrets to good AI: Designers at Google spent three years helping build AI for the firm’s Clips wearable camera, and they published a blog post about what they… Read more
Simple sensors and stripped-down AI could enable drones to zip through cities more safely.
The problem: Autonomous cars use heavy sensors and computers to work out where they are and how to act. It would be good if drones could fly autonomously in a… Read more
“Long Island Iced Tea” becoming “Long Blockchain” this is not. In planning a $2 billion initial coin offering that’s meant to launch this month, messaging service Telegram isn’t just looking for a quick boost in value. If the dollar amount weren’t enough...Read the full story →
A report by the Online Trust Alliance says that the number of reported cyber incidents, from ransomware attacks to e-mail hacks, doubled to 159,700 last year.
An underestimate: The group points out that many cyberattacks go unreported, and it suggests… Read more
The Chinese tech giant will sell off-the-shelf hardware to companies that are seeking straightforward ways to automate cars.
Background: Baidu has a platform for self-driving cars called Apollo, which allows developers to access training data and autonomy… Read more
A recent NPR/Marist poll found that people across all industries are optimistic when it comes to the prospect of robots replacing them.
Positive thinkers: A whopping 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs.
Automatable… Read more
Chinese facial-recognition companies are getting very, very good at what they do.
Locking 'em up: A police department in China went from capturing a handful of suspects a year with officers watching CCTV cameras to capturing 69 suspects in one month… Read more
You’ve seen the headlines: “Robots Will Destroy Our Jobs—and We’re Not Ready for It.” “You Will Lose Your Job to a Robot—and Sooner Than You Think.” “Robots May Steal as Many as 800 Million Jobs in the Next 13 Years.”
Such stories are tempting to take...Read the full story →
Using lidar and a healthy dose of AI, a new robot can check that building projects are going to plan.
How it works: Once a construction site shuts down for the night, a small robot made by startup Doxel can get to work. Using lidar, it scans the site… Read more
A chatbot trained to engage its partner on personal topics can learn to predict information about the other participant.
Background: Even with AI, chatbots are brittle systems that typically can’t talk about anything outside of what they’ve been trained… Read more