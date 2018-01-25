The Download
China’s facial-recognition startups can probably pick you out of a crowd
A recent NPR/Marist poll found that people across all industries are optimistic when it comes to the prospect of robots replacing them.
Positive thinkers: A whopping 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs.
Automatable…
Chinese facial-recognition companies are getting very, very good at what they do.
Locking 'em up: A police department in China went from capturing a handful of suspects a year with officers watching CCTV cameras to capturing 69 suspects in one month…
“Long Island Iced Tea” becoming “Long Blockchain” this is not. In planning a $2 billion initial coin offering that’s meant to launch this month, messaging service Telegram isn’t just looking for a quick boost in value. If the dollar amount weren’t enough...Read the full story →
Using lidar and a healthy dose of AI, a new robot can check that building projects are going to plan.
How it works: Once a construction site shuts down for the night, a small robot made by startup Doxel can get to work. Using lidar, it scans the site…
A chatbot trained to engage its partner on personal topics can learn to predict information about the other participant.
Background: Even with AI, chatbots are brittle systems that typically can't talk about anything outside of what they've been trained…
Physicists have used lasers and trapped particles to create impressive moving 3-D images.
How it works: Laser beams are used to create forces that move a particle of cellulose through the air, while another set of lasers is used to illuminate it. By…
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, British prime minister Theresa May says her country is taking aim at some of tech’s biggest issues.
Fighting fake news: A new UK national security unit, part of the nation's defense program, will be "tasked with…
You’ve seen the headlines: “Robots Will Destroy Our Jobs—and We’re Not Ready for It.” “You Will Lose Your Job to a Robot—and Sooner Than You Think.” “Robots May Steal as Many as 800 Million Jobs in the Next 13 Years.”
Such stories are tempting to take...
Big tech companies are plunging deeper into the cybersecurity business.
The news: Alphabet, Google's parent company, has launched a new cybersecurity firm called Chronicle, which is spinning out from its X research lab. Amazon has just acquired Sqrrl,…
Chinese scientists say they’ve copied monkeys using cloning for the first time. The animals join a long list of cloned mammals that began with Dolly the sheep in 1996.
The monkeys: Scientists have cloned four long-tailed macaques in total. Two died from…