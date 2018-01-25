We all think our jobs are safe from automation

A recent NPR/Marist poll found that people across all industries are optimistic when it comes to the prospect of robots replacing them.

Positive thinkers: A whopping 94 percent of US workers think it is unlikely that they will lose their jobs.

Automatable jobs: Even people working in jobs that are vulnerable to automation don’t seem worried. When NPR asked warehouse worker Chris Beatty if he thought a robot could do his job, he said, “That’s a tough one, but I don’t think a robot could do this. I love my job too much.” Makers of autonomous forklifts and other robotic vehicles might beg to differ.

How many jobs are actually going away? Well, as we have said before, accurately predicting the number of positions that will be created and destroyed is proving nearly impossible, even for experts.

