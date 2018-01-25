The Download
The UK is doubling down on AI ethics and fake news
Using lidar and a healthy dose of AI, a new robot can check that building projects are going to plan.
How it works: Once a construction site shuts down for the night, a small robot made by startup Doxel can get to work. Using lidar, it scans the site…
A chatbot trained to engage its partner on personal topics can learn to predict information about the other participant.
Background: Even with AI, chatbots are brittle systems that typically can't talk about anything outside of what they've been trained…
In an office at Tsinghua University in Beijing, a computer chip is crunching data from a nearby camera, looking for faces stored in a database. Seconds later, the same chip, called Thinker, is handling voice commands in Chinese. Thinker is designed to...
Physicists have used lasers and trapped particles to create impressive moving 3-D images.
How it works: Laser beams are used to create forces that move a particle of cellulose through the air, while another set of lasers is used to illuminate it. By…
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, British prime minister Theresa May says her country is taking aim at some of tech’s biggest issues.
Fighting fake news: A new UK national security unit, part of the nation's defense program, will be "tasked with…
Big tech companies are plunging deeper into the cybersecurity business.
The news: Alphabet, Google's parent company, has launched a new cybersecurity firm called Chronicle, which is spinning out from its X research lab. Amazon has just acquired Sqrrl,…
Chinese scientists say they’ve copied monkeys using cloning for the first time. The animals join a long list of cloned mammals that began with Dolly the sheep in 1996.
The monkeys: Scientists have cloned four long-tailed macaques in total. Two died from…
Most people who work over 30 stories up do so in the safe confines of a skyscraper. Meredith Halfpenny, however, can feel the breeze in her hair from the top of a wind turbine.
By her own estimation, Halfpenny has helped build around 400 turbines and...
The software company is collecting 10,000 selfies from the public that it will encode in DNA so it can work out how to search for them inside the molecules.
Backstory: DNA is a space- and energy-efficient way to store data like pictures and video. Microsoft…
Virtual-reality job training has found a rather extreme new application: preparing Olympic skiers for the slopes.
The setup: In early 2017, Strivr, the same firm that produces Walmart's VR training systems, built a program for the team. To create it,…