The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Alphabet and Amazon want to protect you from hackers. That’s a blessing and a curse
Big tech companies are plunging deeper into the cybersecurity business.
The news: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has launched a new cybersecurity firm called Chronicle, which is spinning out from its X research lab. Amazon has just acquired Sqrrl,… Read more
Here’s what we could do with the first-ever cloned monkeys
Chinese scientists say they’ve copied monkeys using cloning for the first time. The animals join a long list of cloned mammals that began with Dolly the sheep in 1996.
The monkeys: Scientists have cloned four long-tailed macaques in total. Two died from… Read more
- Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience
Editor's Pick
China wants to make the chips that will add AI to any gadget
In an office at Tsinghua University in Beijing, a computer chip is crunching data from a nearby camera, looking for faces stored in a database. Seconds later, the same chip, called Thinker, is handling voice commands in Chinese. Thinker is designed to...Read the full story →
Microsoft is learning how to biologically search for images stored in DNA
The software company is collecting 10,000 selfies from the public that it will encode in DNA so it can work out how to search for them inside the molecules.
Backstory: DNA is a space- and energy-efficient way to store data like pictures and video. Microsoft… Read more
- Microsoft / University of Washington
VR is the US Olympic ski team’s secret weapon
Virtual-reality job training has found a rather extreme new application: preparing Olympic skiers for the slopes.
The setup: In early 2017, Strivr, the same firm that produces Walmart’s VR training systems, built a program for the team. To create it,… Read more
- Troy Taylor
Want to code? You better start teaching yourself
Most programmers are partly self-taught—and anyone looking to get involved in the industry better follow suit. So says a new survey of 39,000 software developers published by HackerRank.
All by myself: About 74 percent of software developers are at least… Read more
- Charles Deluvio | Unsplash
A new Autopilot crash is a reminder: driverless cars aren’t here yet
People seem to think some commercially available cars are autonomous—but they’re really not.
The news: On Monday, a Tesla Model S smashed into a fire truck at 65 miles per hour. The (unharmed) driver says he was using Autopilot. Elsewhere, a drunk driver… Read more
- Casey Boyle | Unsplash
Editor's Pick
Job of the future: Wind farmer
Most people who work over 30 stories up do so in the safe confines of a skyscraper. Meredith Halfpenny, however, can feel the breeze in her hair from the top of a wind turbine.
By her own estimation, Halfpenny has helped build around 400 turbines and...Read the full story →
An AI gave a Go champ a head start—and still beat him
The Chinese tech firm Tencent has shown that its AI software can school humans at Go.
What’s new: Wired notes that Tencent’s Fine Art AI, built in 2016, recently beat the world’s number-two Go player, Ke Jie, at the ancient board game. That’s despite… Read more
- Linh Nguyen | Flickr
The US government wants to speed gene-editing therapies to patients
The National Institutes of Health wants to help researchers cure inherited diseases using genome-editing technology.
New funding: The US biomedical research agency says it is dedicating $190 million over the next six years to researchers conducting gene-editing… Read more
- NIH