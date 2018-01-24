The Download
A new Autopilot crash is a reminder: driverless cars aren’t here yet
The software company is collecting 10,000 selfies from the public that it will encode in DNA so it can work out how to search for them inside the molecules.
Backstory: DNA is a space- and energy-efficient way to store data like pictures and video. Microsoft
Virtual-reality job training has found a rather extreme new application: preparing Olympic skiers for the slopes.
The setup: In early 2017, Strivr, the same firm that produces Walmart's VR training systems, built a program for the team. To create it,
In an office at Tsinghua University in Beijing, a computer chip is crunching data from a nearby camera, looking for faces stored in a database. Seconds later, the same chip, called Thinker, is handling voice commands in Chinese. Thinker is designed to...Read the full story →
Most programmers are partly self-taught—and anyone looking to get involved in the industry better follow suit. So says a new survey of 39,000 software developers published by HackerRank.
All by myself: About 74 percent of software developers are at least
People seem to think some commercially available cars are autonomous—but they’re really not.
The news: On Monday, a Tesla Model S smashed into a fire truck at 65 miles per hour. The (unharmed) driver says he was using Autopilot. Elsewhere, a drunk driver
The Chinese tech firm Tencent has shown that its AI software can school humans at Go.
What's new: Wired notes that Tencent's Fine Art AI, built in 2016, recently beat the world's number-two Go player, Ke Jie, at the ancient board game. That's despite
The National Institutes of Health wants to help researchers cure inherited diseases using genome-editing technology.
New funding: The US biomedical research agency says it is dedicating $190 million over the next six years to researchers conducting gene-editing
Most people who work over 30 stories up do so in the safe confines of a skyscraper. Meredith Halfpenny, however, can feel the breeze in her hair from the top of a wind turbine.
By her own estimation, Halfpenny has helped build around 400 turbines and...Read the full story →
A new ranking claims countries in Europe and Asia have nudged America off the leaderboard of the world’s 10 most innovative nations.
The findings: Every year, Bloomberg scores countries on metrics relating to innovation—R&D activity, patents, productivity,
We’re using the internet far more than we used to. So says new data from USC Annenberg (PDF) about the digital lives of Americans.
Nearly always on: Since 2000, time spent online every week by an average American has risen from 9.4 hours to 23.6. Of