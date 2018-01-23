The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Future surgeons could be trained by VR doctors
A new ranking claims countries in Europe and Asia have nudged America off the leaderboard of the world’s 10 most innovative nations.
The findings: Every year, Bloomberg scores countries on metrics relating to innovation—R&D activity, patents, productivity,… Read more
We’re using the internet far more than we used to. So says new data from USC Annenberg (PDF) about the digital lives of Americans.
Nearly always on: Since 2000, time spent online every week by an average American has risen from 9.4 hours to 23.6. Of… Read more
Most people who work over 30 stories up do so in the safe confines of a skyscraper. Meredith Halfpenny, however, can feel the breeze in her hair from the top of a wind turbine.
By her own estimation, Halfpenny has helped build around 400 turbines and...Read the full story →
Shafi Ahmed is, by some measures, the world’s most-watched surgeon—and now he thinks he can use VR to make medical training more accessible.
The streaming surgeon: Last year, Ahmed used Snap’s Spectacles to walk viewers through a hernia operation. Millions… Read more
As many as 978 million people in 20 countries lost money to cybercrime last year, according to a new report by security firm Norton.
The individual impact: Norton says that victims lost an average of $142 to hackers in 2017, and that each victim spent… Read more
President Donald Trump approved a plan to enact tariffs on imported solar cells and modules, committing an unforced error that promises to raise the price on one of the most promising renewable-energy sources.
Circling the wagons: The move was precipitated… Read more
Background: Neuromorphic computer chips are designed to work like the human brain. Instead of being controlled by binary, on-or-off signals like most current chips, neuromorphic chips weight their outputs, mimicking the way different neurons fire at… Read more
Studies have found that ships have a net cooling effect on the planet, despite belching out nearly a billion tons of carbon dioxide each year. That’s almost entirely because they also emit sulfur, which can scatter sunlight in the atmosphere and form...Read the full story →
Besides entrepreneurs and investors, hackers are also cashing in on initial coin offerings.
The news: Professional services firm Ernst & Young examined 372 ICOs and found that roughly $400 million of $3.7 billion raised so far has fallen into the hands… Read more
The company now says social media may hurt civic discourse, but it promises to do its “moral duty” by understanding how to mitigate such problems.
What it says: Of the thousands of words published in a pair of new essays on the topic, the choicest cut… Read more