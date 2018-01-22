The Download
The ICO craze is making cybercriminals rich, too
President Donald Trump approved a plan to enact tariffs on imported solar cells and modules, committing an unforced error that promises to raise the price on one of the most promising renewable energy sources.
Circling the wagons: The move was precipitated…
Background: Neuromorphic computer chips are designed to work like the human brain. Instead of being controlled by binary, on-or-off signals like most current chips, neuromorphic chips weight their outputs, mimicking the way different neurons fire at…
Studies have found that ships have a net cooling effect on the planet, despite belching out nearly a billion tons of carbon dioxide each year. That's almost entirely because they also emit sulfur, which can scatter sunlight in the atmosphere and form...
Besides entrepreneurs and investors, hackers are also cashing in on initial coin offerings.
The news: Professional services firm Ernst & Young examined 372 ICOs and found that roughly $400 million of $3.7 billion raised so far has fallen into the hands…
The company now says social media may hurt civic discourse, but it promises to do its “moral duty” by understanding how to mitigate such problems.
What it says: Of the thousands of words published in a pair of new essays on the topic, the choicest cut…
A new report from the World Economic Forum says 1.4 million US jobs will be hit by automation between now and 2026—but training could ease the losses.
Limited options: Without reeducation, says the WEF, 16 percent of affected workers will have no job…
A new report says at least 86 people have had their genes edited in China to help cure disease.
Backstory: We already knew that China had experimented with CRISPR gene editing in humans since 2016, becoming the first nation in the world to do so. But …
In the shadow of Amazon’s offices in downtown Seattle, people enter a tiny grocery store, take whatever they want, and then walk out. And nobody runs after them screaming.
This is what it's like to shop at Amazon Go, the online retail giant's vision for...
A team at the University of Glasgow reported in Science Thursday that they have made a series of 3-D printable reaction vessels, or “reactionware,” that can be used to turn simple compounds into medicines.
Why use 3-D printing? "This approach will allow…
A new analysis of global science and engineering competence shows that the United States is struggling to fight off an increasingly competitive China.
The numbers: According to the National Science Foundation, China published over 426,000 research papers…