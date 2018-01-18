The Download
Dueling AIs Dream Up New Online Shopping Patterns for Amazon
A new model can detect abnormalities in x-rays better than radiologists—in some parts of the body, anyway.
The results: Stanford researchers trained a convolutional neural network on a data set of 40,895 images from 14,982 studies.
Using five million real online purchases, researchers trained an AI that can create fake e-commerce orders.
How it works: A generative adversarial network (GAN) consists of two dueling neural networks that create realistic synthetic media.
If you work at one of the 50,000 companies that pay to use Slack for workplace collaboration, you probably spend hours on it, swapping information, bantering, and sharing files with your colleagues. It's a casual, flexible way to interact—you tap out...
Harvard researchers have demonstrated a new technique they call “rotational 3-D printing” that provides precision control over the materials it prints.
Learning from nature: Natural products like bone and wood have complex microstructures that give them
We’re starting to understand the true effects of light pollution on the natural world—and as we do, we’ll be able to tune lights to counter the effects.
Blinded by the light: The world is incredibly illuminated. More than 10 percent of Earth's land can
Last week’s CES technology show sold a vision of driverless cars—but this week’s motor show appears to disagree.
Robotic bluster: The Verge argues that autonomous-car hype at CES was a ploy to win some much-needed public approval.
Bitcoin and other competing digital currencies have been suffering downturns, though you shouldn’t believe anyone who tries to tell you exactly why this is happening.
The numbers: At the time of writing, Bitcoin's price was down more than 20 percent
In many ways this year’s CES looked a lot more like an autonomous-car show than a consumer electronics show.
There were announcements aplenty from the likes of Ford, Baidu, Toyota, and others about self-driving vehicles, upcoming driving tests, and new
The many bids to try to stop the FCC’s rollback of net neutrality rules are gathering momentum.
Democrat push: Senate Democrats say they need just one more supporter to win a vote to overturn the FCC repeal. They're using the Congressional Review Act,
Glassdoor, the jobs search and ratings site, has been able to build a collaborative working environment for its human and AI content reviewers.
The AI's job: Machine-learning algorithms scan for fraud and profanity on the site.