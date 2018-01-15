The Download
The Tech Troubles Behind Hawaii’s False Missile Alert
On Saturday, Hawaii incorrectly warned citizens of a missile attack via their phones.
User interface fail: The error was reportedly a result of a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee picking the wrong option—"missile alert," not "test missile…
While Alibaba and Microsoft may have developed AIs that outperform humans at a comprehension test, there are still tough natural language challenges facing machines.
The challenge: The Stanford University quiz, based on 500 Wikipedia articles, tests…
In many ways this year’s CES looked a lot more like an autonomous-car show than a consumer electronics show.
There were announcements aplenty from the likes of Ford, Baidu, Toyota, and others about self-driving vehicles, upcoming driving tests, and new...
Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency-mining operations are eyeing a move to Canada, tempted by cheap electricity and a cool climate.
The news: According to CoinDesk, a campaign by electrical utility Hydro-Quebec to entice companies into building…
There’s no steering wheel in this car. That’s because GM hopes the modified Chevrolet Bolt will be able to cruise the streets by itself as soon as next year.
Going hands-free: GM says the vehicle, called Cruise AV, is "the first production-ready vehicle…
An AI that listens in on 911 calls in Denmark will diagnose heart attacks, from voices and other background sounds, better than dispatchers can.
How it works: When someone calls for an ambulance in Copenhagen, an AI assistant called Corti will be listening…
The firm will show fewer viral hits and more content from people you know in an overhauled version of its News Feed.
The changes: Facebook says it will prioritize posts from friends and family to "spark ... meaningful interactions," and de-emphasize…
Two new cancer treatments have shown miraculous cures, but if you happen to live in Arkansas or Montana, or a handful of other rural states—let alone outside the U.S.—you'll have to travel hundreds of miles to get them. And it's by no means certain that...
The famed startup incubator Y Combinator put out a call for companies that want to increase human longevity and “health span.”
Who they want: Founders with new ideas for treating old-age diseases like Alzheimer's, "but we will also consider more radical…
The government of South Korea is considering a ban on cryptocurrency trading, but it’s by no means guaranteed to come into effect.
The news: The nation's justice minister revealed that the government is preparing legislation that would ban cryptocurrency…