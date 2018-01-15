The Download
AI Beats Humans at Reading Comprehension, but It Still Doesn’t Truly Comprehend Language
Glassdoor, the jobs search and ratings site, has been able to build a collaborative working environment for its human and AI content reviewers.
The AI's job: Machine-learning algorithms scan for fraud and profanity on the site.
Keeping tabs on millions of shipping containers is difficult. But IBM and A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping firm, are building a blockchain they say will streamline the process and save billions of dollars.
The problem: International
If you work at one of the 50,000 companies that pay to use Slack for workplace collaboration, you probably spend hours on it, swapping information, bantering, and sharing files with your colleagues. It's a casual, flexible way to interact—you tap out
Tech-savvy health-concious types are giving interesting insights into this year’s flu.
Real-time tracking: The New York Times reports that Kinsa makes smartphone-paired digital thermometers claimed to be in 500,000 American homes and producing 25,000 data
New research suggests that bots were used to manipulate the price of Bitcoin.
The analysis: A Journal of Monetary Economics paper examines how two bots, Markus and Willy, performed suspicious trades on the Mt. Gox Bitcoin exchange in 2013. The bots appeared
Cures for the pervasive Meltdown and Spectre chip flaws aren’t working, and hacks may soon be incoming.
Broken fixes: The Register reports that software patches for the flaws are causing some industrial hardware to become unstable. Intel has also warned
At the Detroit Auto Show this week, electricity is at the top of the agenda.
Huge money: The BBC reports that Ford will invest $11 billion in electric cars, to have 40 hybrids and all-electrics in its range by 2022. Bill Ford says that the firm is "all
In many ways this year’s CES looked a lot more like an autonomous-car show than a consumer electronics show.
There were announcements aplenty from the likes of Ford, Baidu, Toyota, and others about self-driving vehicles, upcoming driving tests, and new
On Saturday, Hawaii incorrectly warned citizens of a missile attack via their phones.
User interface fail: The error was reportedly a result of a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee picking the wrong option—"missile alert," not "test missile
While Alibaba and Microsoft may have developed AIs that outperform humans at a comprehension test, there are still tough natural language challenges facing machines.
The challenge: The Stanford University quiz, based on 500 Wikipedia articles, tests