Why Canada Looks Like the Next Bitcoin Mining Haven

Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency mining operations are eyeing a move to Canada, tempted by cheap electricity and a cool climate.

The news: According to CoinDesk, a campaign by electrical utility Hydro Quebec to entice companies into building data centers in the province ended up tempting numerous cryptocurrency mining operations looking to move from other countries. Reuters also reports that Bitmain, one of China’s largest Bitcoin mining firms, is “eyeing” sites in Quebec and Manitoba.

The backstory: Around two-thirds of the world’s Bitcoin mining capacity is located in China. Some operations are now plotting moves to other countries, amid what could be a broad crackdown on Bitcoin mining.

Why Canada? Mining rigs generate lots of heat, making colder environments ideal. Besides that, Hydro Quebec offers some of the cheapest electricity in North America, and the province offers political stability.