The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Why Canada Looks Like the Next Bitcoin Mining Haven
Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency mining operations are eyeing a move to Canada, tempted by cheap electricity and a cool climate.
The news: According to CoinDesk, a campaign by electrical utility Hydro Quebec to entice companies into building… Read more
This Is What Your Dashboard of the Future Looks Like
There’s no steering wheel in this car. That’s because GM hopes the modified Chevrolet Bolt will be able to cruise streets by itself as soon as next year.
Going hands-free: GM says the vehicle, called Cruise AV, is “the first production-ready vehicle… Read more
Editor's Pick
Hackers Could Blow Up Factories Using Smartphone Apps
Many companies let workers monitor and manage machines—and sometimes entire industrial processes—via mobile apps. The apps promise efficiency gains, but they also create targets for cyberattacks. At worst, hackers could exploit the flaws to destroy machines—and...Read the full story →
AI Could Diagnose Your Heart Attack on the Phone—Even If You’re Not the Caller
An AI that listens in on 911 calls in Denmark will diagnose heart attacks, from voices and other background sounds, better than dispatchers can.
How it works: When someone calls for an ambulance in Copenhagen, an AI assistant called Corti will be listening… Read more
NASA Is Worried About the Safety of Commercial Space Launches
America’s space agency says that flights by SpaceX and Boeing may put astronauts in danger.
Risk assessment: NASA says that it wants no more than one fatal accident per 270 flights. Currently it believes neither SpaceX nor Boeing can meet that standard.… Read more
Facebook Promises to Build a “More Meaningful” News Feed
The firm will show fewer viral hits and more content from people you know in an overhauled version of its News Feed.
The changes: Facebook says it will prioritize posts from friends and family to "spark ... meaningful interactions," and de-emphasize… Read more
Y Combinator Will Give You $1 Million to Try to Cure Aging
The famed startup incubator Y Combinator put out a call for companies that want to increase human longevity and “health span.”
Who they want: Founders with new ideas for treating old-age diseases like Alzheimer’s, “but we will also consider more radical… Read more
Editor's Pick
No, Ripple Isn’t the Next Bitcoin
Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. Don’t tell that to investors in XRP, though. In the last month the currency owned by Ripple, a company that bills itself as using blockchain technology to build the payment system of the future, soared in price...Read the full story →
South Korea’s Cryptocurrency Trading Ban Is No Done Deal
The government of South Korea is considering a ban on cryptocurrency trading, but it’s by no means guaranteed to come into effect.
The news: The nation’s justice minister revealed that the government is preparing legislation that would ban cryptocurrency… Read more
The House Passed a Bill to Renew a Controversial Foreign Surveillance Tool
The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to maintain the National Security Agency’s warrantless Internet surveillance program.
What happened: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the NSA to collect electronic communications… Read more