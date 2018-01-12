NASA Is Worried About the Safety of Commercial Space Launches

America’s space agency says that flights by SpaceX and Boeing may put astronauts in danger.

Risk assessment: NASA says that it wants no more than one fatal accident per 270 flights. Currently it believes neither SpaceX nor Boeing can meet that standard. It also says that fact could push back the date of its first use of private rockets to take astronauts into space.

Space dangers: The Wall Street Journal notes ($) that NASA is concerned about risks with "unconventional" fuel systems and bombardment by tiny space debris.

What the companies say: SpaceX has argued in the past that it has "one of the safest and most advanced human spaceflight systems ever built."

The case against NASA: New Scientist recently argued ($) that "we will need to take far more risks than we do [now] in order to push space exploration forward."