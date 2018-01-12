Facebook Promises to Build a “More Meaningful” News Feed

The firm will show fewer viral hits and more content from people you know in an overhauled version of its News Feed.

The changes: Facebook says it will prioritize posts from friends and family to "spark ... meaningful interactions," and de-emphasize content from publishers and brands. It hopes that means more back-and-forth discussion on its pages.

Backstory: Facebook has come under heavy criticism for favoring content and design that keep us glued to its News Feed, as well as facilitating the spread of fake news and offensive material.

Its goal: Zuck says the shift is based on studies, previously shared by Facebook, showing that "when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being."

Upshot: The social network says it expects time spent on Facebook to fall as a result of the move but reckons that interactions on the site will become more "valuable." Whatever that means.