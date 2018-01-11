Y Combinator Will Give You $1 Million to Try to Cure Aging

The Download

Today

Why Canada Looks Like the Next Bitcoin Mining Haven

Some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency mining operations are eyeing a move to Canada, tempted by cheap electricity and a cool climate.

The news: According to CoinDesk, a campaign by electrical utility Hydro Quebec to entice companies into building… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Marko Ahtisaari | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt

Where's the steering wheel?

This Is What Your Dashboard of the Future Looks Like

There’s no steering wheel in this car. That’s because GM hopes the modified Chevrolet Bolt will be able to cruise streets by itself as soon as next year.

Going hands-free: GM says the vehicle, called Cruise AV, is “the first production-ready vehicle… Read more

Image credit:
  • GM

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Hackers Could Blow Up Factories Using Smartphone Apps

Many companies let workers monitor and manage machines—and sometimes entire industrial processes—via mobile apps. The apps promise efficiency gains, but they also create targets for cyberattacks. At worst, hackers could exploit the flaws to destroy machines—and...

Read the full story →

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles
A photo of an ambulance with its lights on driving down a street

AI Could Diagnose Your Heart Attack on the Phone—Even If You’re Not the Caller

An AI that listens in on 911 calls in Denmark will diagnose heart attacks, from voices and other background sounds, better than dispatchers can.

How it works: When someone calls for an ambulance in Copenhagen, an AI assistant called Corti will be listening… Read more

Image credit:
  • ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. | Flickr

Posted by Jackie Snow

Jackie Snow
LIFTOFF OF FALCON 9 CARRYING THE DSCOVR SATELLITE

NASA Is Worried About the Safety of Commercial Space Launches

America’s space agency says that flights by SpaceX and Boeing may put astronauts in danger.

Risk assessment: NASA says that it wants no more than one fatal accident per 270 flights. Currently it believes neither SpaceX nor Boeing can meet that standard.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • SpaceX

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Can Facebook get more meaningul?

Facebook Promises to Build a “More Meaningful” News Feed

The firm will show fewer viral hits and more content from people you know in an overhauled version of its News Feed.

The changes: Facebook says it will prioritize posts from friends and family to "spark ... meaningful interactions," and de-emphasize… Read more

Image credit:
  • RawPixel.com | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday Sam Altman, president of Y Combinator

Y Combinator Will Give You $1 Million to Try to Cure Aging

The famed startup incubator Y Combinator put out a call for companies that want to increase human longevity and “health span.”

Who they want: Founders with new ideas for treating old-age diseases like Alzheimer’s, “but we will also consider more radical… Read more

Image credit:
  • TechCrunch | Flickr

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado

Editor's Pick

No, Ripple Isn’t the Next Bitcoin

Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. Don’t tell that to investors in XRP, though. In the last month the currency owned by Ripple, a company that bills itself as using blockchain technology to build the payment system of the future, soared in price...

Read the full story →

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Yesterday

South Korea’s Cryptocurrency Trading Ban Is No Done Deal

The government of South Korea is considering a ban on cryptocurrency trading, but it’s by no means guaranteed to come into effect.

The news: The nation’s justice minister revealed that the government is preparing legislation that would ban cryptocurrency… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Antana | Flickr

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
The Headquarters, Fort Meade, Maryland.

The House Passed a Bill to Renew a Controversial Foreign Surveillance Tool

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to maintain the National Security Agency’s warrantless Internet surveillance program.

What happened: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the NSA to collect electronic communications… Read more

Source:

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe