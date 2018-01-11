The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Finally, a Drone That Could Lift a Refrigerator
- Boeing
Copious VC funding and generous government support are tempting Chinese nationals and foreign students to work or learn in China.
Homeward-bound: Chinese nationals who studied overseas, many of whom went through college in the U.S., are heading back… Read more
In 2015, Google drew criticism when its Photos image recognition system mislabeled a black woman as a gorilla—but two years on, the problem still isn’t properly fixed. Instead, Google has censored image tags relating to many primates.
The most powerful approach in AI, deep learning, is gaining a new capability: a sense of uncertainty.
Researchers at Uber and Google are working on modifications to the two most popular deep-learning frameworks that will enable them to handle probability....Read the full story →
Boeing has unveiled a new drone that can carry 500 pounds of cargo. That’s enough to comfortably carry things like domestic appliances.
Vital stats: Boeing explains that the cargo air vehicle (or CAV) uses batteries, electric motors, and eight propeller… Read more
New York City is suing five of the world's biggest oil firms in a bid to cover expensive preparations for rising sea levels and extreme weather. BP, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Shell are all being taken to court by the city, reports the… Read more
New research suggests that the labor-saving practice of robotic surgery is making it difficult for junior doctors to learn how to perform operations.
Rise of the robo-surgeon: Surgical robots are used by over one-third of U.S. hospitals. Over the past… Read more
Given an audio waveform, researchers can now produce a virtually identical version that makes speech-recognition software transcribe something else entirely.
Backstory: Adversarial examples have fooled plenty of computer-vision algorithms. While all… Read more
Let’s make one thing clear: one year isn’t going to fix decades of gender discrimination in computer science and all the problems associated with it. Recent diversity reports show that women still make up only 20 percent of engineers at Google and Facebook...Read the full story →
American and French officials want to know why Apple has intentionally slowed down older smartphone batteries.
Story so far: In December, following uproar on Reddit and analysis by Geekbench, Apple admitted that it throttles iPhone performance to overcome… Read more
Microsoft has built an AI tool that predicts the accuracy of CRISPR so that researchers can avoid making incorrect edits of DNA.
Missing the target: CRISPR uses two components: a cutting protein and a guide RNA that directs it to the part of a genome… Read more