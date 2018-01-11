The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Boeing
Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today Chinese skyline

China Is Hoovering Up a Lot of the World’s Tech Talent

Copious VC funding and generous government support are tempting Chinese nationals and foreign students to work or learn in China.

Homeward-bound: Chinese nationals who studied overseas, many of whom went through college in the U.S., are heading back… Read more

  Adi Constantin | Unsplash

Posted by Erin Winick

Photo of a gorilla's face

Google Photos Still Has a Problem with Gorillas

In 2015, Google drew criticism when its Photos image recognition system mislabeled a black woman as a gorilla—but two years on, the problem still isn’t properly fixed. Instead, Google has censored image tags relating to many primates.

What’s new: Wired… Read more

  Rob Schreckhise | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

Google and Others Are Building AI Systems That Doubt Themselves

The most powerful approach in AI, deep learning, is gaining a new capability: a sense of uncertainty.

Researchers at Uber and Google are working on modifications to the two most popular deep-learning frameworks that will enable them to handle probability....

Posted by Will Knight

Boeing's CAV in the lab.

Finally, a Drone That Could Lift a Refrigerator

Boeing has unveiled a new drone that can carry 500 pounds of cargo. That’s enough to comfortably carry things like domestic appliances.

Vital stats: Boeing explains that the cargo air vehicle (or CAV) uses batteries, electric motors, and eight propeller… Read more

  Boeing

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

New York City stands against rising tides.

NYC to Big Oil: It’s Time to Pay for Climate Change

New York City is suing five of the world's biggest oil firms in a bid to cover expensive preparations for rising sea levels and extreme weather. BP, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Shell are all being taken to court by the city, reports the… Read more

  Nirzar Pangarkar | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday robot surgeon

Robot Surgeons Are Stealing Training Opportunities from Young Doctors

New research suggests that the labor-saving practice of robotic surgery is making it difficult for junior doctors to learn how to perform operations.

Rise of the robo-surgeon: Surgical robots are used by over one-third of U.S. hospitals. Over the past… Read more

  Fort Belvoir Community Hospital | Flickr

Posted by Erin Winick

A boy screaming into microphone

A New Trick Can Spoof a Speech Recognition AI Every Time

Given an audio waveform, researchers can now produce a virtually identical version that makes speech-recognition software transcribe something else entirely.

Backstory: Adversarial examples have fooled plenty of computer-vision algorithms. While all… Read more

  Jason Rosewell | Unsplash

Posted by Jackie Snow

The AI World Will Listen to These Women in 2018

Let’s make one thing clear: one year isn’t going to fix decades of gender discrimination in computer science and all the problems associated with it. Recent diversity reports show that women still make up only 20 percent of engineers at Google and Facebook...

Posted by Jackie Snow

Yesterday Aging iPhones have had performance slowed.

Governments Want Answers From Apple About Its iPhone Battery Slowdowns

American and French officials want to know why Apple has intentionally slowed down older smartphone batteries.

Story so far: In December, following uproar on Reddit and analysis by Geekbench, Apple admitted that it throttles iPhone performance to overcome… Read more

  Alvaro Eeyes | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

DNA sequence

AI Can Warn Researchers Where CRISPR Might Make a Mistake

Microsoft has built an AI tool that predicts the accuracy of CRISPR so that researchers can avoid making incorrect edits of DNA.

Missing the target: CRISPR uses two components: a cutting protein and a guide RNA that directs it to the part of a genome… Read more

  Kate Whitley | Wellcome Images

Posted by Emily Mullin

