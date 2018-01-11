Finally, a Drone That Could Lift a Refrigerator

Boeing has unveiled a new drone that can carry 500 pounds of cargo. That’s enough to comfortably carry things like domestic appliances.

Vital stats: Boeing explains that the cargo air vehicle (or CAV) uses batteries, electric motors, and eight propeller blades to take flight. It measures 15 feet long and 18 feet wide, and weighs 747 pounds. It’s successfully completed test flights at Boeing’s research labs.

What we don’t know: So far, Boeing hasn’t said anything about flight performance, so it’s unclear how high or for how long the aircraft can fly. A 500-pound load is sure to put a major dent in flight time.

What we want to know: Does it mean Amazon will fly in your next refrigerator?