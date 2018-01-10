The Download

Aging iPhones have had performance slowed.

Governments Want Answers From Apple About Its iPhone Battery Slowdowns

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Today robot surgeon

Robot Surgeons Are Stealing Training Opportunities from Young Doctors

New research suggests that the labor-saving practice of robotic surgery is making it difficult for junior doctors to learn how to perform operations.

Rise of the robo-surgeon: Surgical robots are used by over one-third of U.S. hospitals.

Posted by Erin Winick

A boy screaming into microphone

A New Trick Can Spoof a Speech Recognition AI Every Time

Given an audio waveform, researchers can now produce a virtually identical version that makes speech-recognition software transcribe something else entirely.

Backstory: Adversarial examples have fooled plenty of computer-vision algorithms.

Posted by Jackie Snow

Editor's Pick

Google and Others Are Building AI Systems That Doubt Themselves

The most powerful approach in AI, deep learning, is gaining a new capability: a sense of uncertainty.

Researchers at Uber and Google are working on modifications to the two most popular deep-learning frameworks that will enable them to handle probability....

Read the full story →

Posted by Will Knight

Aging iPhones have had performance slowed.

Governments Want Answers From Apple About Its iPhone Battery Slowdowns

American and French officials want to know why Apple has intentionally slowed down older smartphone batteries.

Story so far: In December, following uproar on Reddit and analysis by Geekbench, Apple admitted that it throttles iPhone performance to overcome

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

DNA sequence

AI Can Warn Researchers Where CRISPR Might Make a Mistake

Microsoft has built an AI tool that predicts the accuracy of CRISPR so that researchers can avoid making incorrect edits of DNA.

Missing the target: CRISPR uses two components: a cutting protein and a guide RNA that directs it to the part of a genome

Posted by Emily Mullin

Police still need a roadside pot test.

Portable Brain Imaging May Provide a Roadside Pot Test

There may still be a better way than the “walk and turn” for cops eager to catch drugged drivers.

The problem: Many states are legalizing marijuana, but the way our bodies process it makes it hard to create objective tests to determine if someone is

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Yesterday An Intel Core i7 Haswell processor.

Fixing Chipmageddon Will Slow Down Older Computers

Microsoft has come out and said it: cures for the pervasive chip flaws Meltdown and Spectre are likely to dent the performance of your PC if it’s a few years old.

Slowdown lowdown:  In a blog post, Microsoft's head of Windows says older machines, particularly

Posted by Martin Giles

Editor's Pick

The AI World Will Listen to These Women in 2018

Let’s make one thing clear: one year isn’t going to fix decades of gender discrimination in computer science and all the problems associated with it. Recent diversity reports show that women still make up only 20 percent of engineers at Google and Facebook...

Read the full story →

Posted by Jackie Snow

Yesterday women in STEM in lab

Half of Women in STEM Jobs Experience Sexism at Work

A new study by the Pew Research Center provides bleak numbers about just how prevalent gender discrimination is for women in tech.

The stats: Half of women in STEM jobs say they've experienced gender discrimination in the workplace. That's higher than

Posted by Erin Winick

Huawei's stand at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

AT&T Ditching a Deal With Huawei Could Become a Political Mess

American carrier AT&T has pulled out of plans to sell phones from Chinese maker Huawei, raising questions about international relations.

The scrapped deal: Huawei is the world's biggest phone maker behind Samsung and Apple, but it hasn't had much of

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

