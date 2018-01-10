The Download
What's up in emerging technology
AI Can Warn Researchers Where CRISPR Might Make a Mistake
- Kate Whitley | Wellcome Images
New research suggests that the labor-saving practice of robotic surgery is making it difficult for junior doctors to learn how to perform operations.
Rise of the robo-surgeon: Surgical robots are used by over one-third of U.S. hospitals. Over the past…
Given an audio waveform, researchers can now produce a virtually identical version that makes speech-recognition software transcribe something else entirely.
Backstory: Adversarial examples have fooled plenty of computer-vision algorithms. While all…
The most powerful approach in AI, deep learning, is gaining a new capability: a sense of uncertainty.
Researchers at Uber and Google are working on modifications to the two most popular deep-learning frameworks that will enable them to handle probability.
American and French officials want to know why Apple has intentionally slowed down older smartphone batteries.
Story so far: In December, following uproar on Reddit and analysis by Geekbench, Apple admitted that it throttles iPhone performance to overcome…
Microsoft has built an AI tool that predicts the accuracy of CRISPR so that researchers can avoid making incorrect edits of DNA.
Missing the target: CRISPR uses two components: a cutting protein and a guide RNA that directs it to the part of a genome…
There may still be a better way than the “walk and turn” for cops eager to catch drugged drivers.
The problem: Many states are legalizing marijuana, but the way our bodies process it makes it hard to create objective tests to determine if someone is…
Microsoft has come out and said it: cures for the pervasive chip flaws Meltdown and Spectre are likely to dent the performance of your PC if it’s a few years old.
Slowdown lowdown: In a blog post, Microsoft's head of Windows says older machines, particularly…
Let's make one thing clear: one year isn't going to fix decades of gender discrimination in computer science and all the problems associated with it. Recent diversity reports show that women still make up only 20 percent of engineers at Google and Facebook.
A new study by the Pew Research Center provides bleak numbers about just how prevalent gender discrimination is for women in tech.
The stats: Half of women in STEM jobs say they've experienced gender discrimination in the workplace. That's higher than…
American carrier AT&T has pulled out of plans to sell phones from Chinese maker Huawei, raising questions about international relations.
The scrapped deal: Huawei is the world's biggest phone maker behind Samsung and Apple, but it hasn't had much of…