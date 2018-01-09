The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Huawei's stand at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

AT&T Ditching a Deal With Huawei Could Become a Political Mess

Source: Image credit:
  • Huawei

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today An Intel Core i7 Haswell processor.

Fixing Chipmageddon Will Slow Down Older Computers

Microsoft has come out and said it: cures for pervasive chip flaws Meltdown and Spectre are likely to dent the performance of your PC if it’s a few years old.

Slowdown lowdown:  In a blog post, Microsoft’s head of Windows says older machines, particularly… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Michael Saechang | Flickr

Posted by Martin Giles

Martin Giles

Subscribe and get the bimonthly magazine and unlimited access to online articles.

Starting at $9.99/3 months

women in STEM in lab

Half of Women in STEM Jobs Experience Sexism at Work

A new study by the Pew Research Center provides bleak numbers about just how prevalent gender discrimination is for women in tech.

The stats: Half of women in STEM jobs say they’ve experienced gender discrimination in the workplace. That’s higher than… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • George Pimentel | Flickr

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick

Editor's Pick

500,000 Britons’ Genomes Will Be Public by 2020, Transforming Drug Research

In an effort to vault genetics into a new era of big data, six drug companies say they will decode the genes of half a million Brits and then make the data public—all by 2020.

The plan will turn the UK Biobank, the source of the DNA samples, into the...

Read the full story →

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado
Huawei's stand at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

AT&T Ditching a Deal With Huawei Could Become a Political Mess

American carrier AT&T has pulled out of plans to sell phones from Chinese maker Huawei, raising questions about international relations.

The scrapped deal: Huawei is the world’s biggest phone maker behind Samsung and Apple, but it hasn’t had much of… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Huawei

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Pills

Drugmakers Think Blockchains Could Improve Clinical Trials

Three big pharmaceutical firms—Pfizer, Amgen, and Sanofi—are working together to use blockchains to speed up clinical tests of new drugs, according to CoinDesk.

The problem: Patient data that’s crucial to locating individuals for clinical trials is usually… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jonathan Perez | Unsplash

Posted by Mike Orcutt

Mike Orcutt
Wi-fi logo

Wi-Fi Will Get a Little More Secure This Year

The security of all our wireless networks is notoriously bad, but an update hopes to change that.

The problem: As long as Wi-Fi has existed, it’s suffered from security flaws. Most recently, researchers showed that the WPA2 protocol that secures almost… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • PawPixel | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Sunday's SpaceX launch of the Zuma payload.

SpaceX May Have Destroyed a U.S. Spy Satellite Worth Billions of Dollars

The SpaceX launch of a government spacecraft is reported to have ended in disaster, with the payload burning up in the atmosphere before it reached orbit.

What happened: SpaceX launched a mysterious government payload called Zuma, thought to be a spy… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • SpaceX

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Editor's Pick

Five Jobs That Are Set to Grow in 2018

The future of work is going to be determined by artificial intelligence and automation. These technologies will eliminate some jobs, but they will also create new opportunities and greater demand for the jobs that humans still do best. We decided to...

Read the full story →

Posted by Erin Winick

Erin Winick
Yesterday Donald Trump

Trump Just Said “Biotechnology” for the First Time in 353 Days as President

Biotechnology is a $350 billion-a-year industry for the U.S., but until now, President Donald J. Trump has never mentioned it. 

Why you should care: Trump hasn’t ever said the words “CRISPR,” “embryo editing,” “eugenics,” or “gene therapy,” either. Biologists… Read more

Image credit:
  • The White House

Posted by Antonio Regalado

Antonio Regalado
Lenovo Smart Display

OK Google: Copy Amazon and Build a Smart Speaker with a Screen

Google Assistant is seeking a popularity boost by coming to gadgets with screens—a move Amazon already made with Alexa.

Copycat: Google said Monday that it will let companies make touch-screen devices that include its Google Assistant digital helper,… Read more

Image credit:
  • Lenovo

Posted by Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz