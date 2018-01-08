Trump Just Said “Biotechnology” for the First Time in 353 Days as President

Biotechnology is a $350 billion-a-year industry, but until now President Donald J. Trump has never mentioned it.

Why you should care: Trump hasn’t ever said the words CRISPR, embryo editing, eugenics, or gene therapy, either. Biologists are understandably anxious about what he thinks.

What he's said now: "We are streamlining regulations that have blocked cutting edge biotechnology, setting free our farmers to innovate, thrive, and to grow," Trump told a meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Nashville, Tennessee on January 8. (He added “Oh, are you happy you voted for me. You are so lucky that I gave you that privilege.”)

He’s pro-GMO? Sounds like it. KFC-loving Trump may have been referring to how, in November, his administration scrapped USDA rules that would have regulated plants created through gene-editing tools like CRISPR.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the industry’s trade group, confirmed it was the first time Trump has uttered the word as president.