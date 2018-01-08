The Download
What's up in emerging technology
OK Google: Copy Amazon and Build a Smart Speaker with a Screen
- Lenovo
Google Assistant is seeking a popularity boost by coming to gadgets with screens—a move Amazon already made with Alexa.
Copycat: Google said Monday that it will let companies make touch-screen devices that include its Google Assistant digital helper,… Read more
Researchers at the University of Cambridge built a game mod for Civilization that allows people to grow—and tame—a human-beating superintelligence.
The game: Shahar Avin from the university’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk says the game allows… Read more
In an effort to vault genetics into a new era of big data, six drug companies say they will decode the genes of half a million Brits and then make the data public—all by 2020.
The plan will turn the UK Biobank, the source of the DNA samples, into the...Read the full story →
China’s government plans to crack down on Bitcoin mining, months after rocking the cryptocurrency world by banning initial coin offerings and shutting down exchanges.
What we know: Last week, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that China’s government planned… Read more
It’s no secret that Amazon wants to crush the voice assistant competition, but now we have a better idea how it plans to do it.
Amazon's vision: Priya Abani, director of Amazon Voice Services, tells Wired that “you should be able to talk to Alexa no… Read more
Baidu is being sued over allegations of spying on its users—the latest sign that Chinese citizens are beginning to question surveillance.
What's happened: A consumer protection group in eastern China has sued Baidu for collecting personal data without… Read more
As hordes of gadget fiends gather at the world’s biggest consumer tech show in Las Vegas, here are the key themes to expect from the event.
Voice assistants: Amazon’s Alexa was a standout of last year’s CES. This year many gizmos will feature voice control—and… Read more
The future of work is going to be determined by artificial intelligence and automation. These technologies will eliminate some jobs, but they will also create new opportunities and greater demand for the jobs that humans still do best. We decided to...Read the full story →
A sampling of human blood has turned up a surprise: most people could be immune to one of the world’s biggest advances in genetic engineering.
It’s in our blood: Scientists searched the blood of 22 newborns and 12 adults for antibodies to the two most… Read more
Early concerns that a pervasive chip flaw called Spectre couldn’t be patched by software are starting to soften slightly.
Backstory: Two new chip flaws, Meltdown and Spectre, threaten to reveal private data in most of the world’s computers and many smartphones.… Read more