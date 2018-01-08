It’s CES This Week—Here’s What to Expect

As hordes of gadget fiends gather at the world’s biggest consumer tech show in Las Vegas, here are the key themes to expect from the event.

Voice assistants: Amazon’s Alexa was a standout of last year’s CES. This year many gizmos will feature voice control—and Alexa will do battle with Google’s own helper, Assistant.

Cars, cars, cars: The show has become increasingly auto-dominated in recent years. As driverless tech matures, expect sensors, onboard computers, software, and concept vehicles aplenty.

AI everywhere: The show has an AI marketplace for the first time. With machine-learning hype at fever pitch, expect almost every firm to shoehorn AI into products.

More AR, less VR: Pure virtual reality continues to be a hard sell to consumers. Expect to see firms offer more augmented-reality concepts this week.

More of the same: CES ain’t CES without huge TVs, rollable screens, and weird gadgets—right?