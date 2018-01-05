The Download
Uh Oh—CRISPR Might Not Work in People
A sampling of human blood has turned up a surprise: most people could be immune to one of the world’s biggest advances in genetic engineering.
It's in our blood: Scientists searched the blood of 22 newborns and 12 adults for antibodies to the two most…
Early concerns that a pervasive chip flaw called Spectre couldn’t be patched by software are starting to soften slightly.
Backstory: Two new chip flaws, Meltdown and Spectre, threaten to reveal private data in most of the world's computers and many smartphones.
For decades, scientists have warned that climate change would make extreme events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires more frequent, more devastating, or both. In 2017, we got an up-close look at the raw ferocity of such an altered world...Read the full story →
LG has announced a new generation of robots aimed at replacing service workers.
Future employers: The bots are designed for use in supermarkets, airports, and hotels to help check customers in and transport drinks and luggage. Several concept models…
Mustafa Suleyman, who cofounded Google's deep-learning subsidiary, wants the artificial-intelligence community to focus on ethics in 2018.
His argument: Writing in Wired UK, Suleyman explains that machine learning has the potential to improve or worsen…
A new Pew Research Center study hints at why social networks rarely seem to get harassment issues right.
A sample question: Alice has a disagreement with Bob. Alice forwards it to Clare, who posts it online. Bob gets unkind and vulgar messages, and is…
China is gearing up to build a technology park in Beijing entirely dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence, news first reported by Xinhua, the country’s official press agency.
Master plan: The endeavor is just the latest sign of China's…
The $850,000 price of a newly approved gene therapy for blindness stunned patient advocates, but the sticker shock could quickly wear off.
Many costly drugs need to be purchased year after year. But gene therapies are given only once, with potentially...Read the full story →
British government policies to boost income for poorly paying jobs could actually incentivize firms to automate instead.
Economics 101: When human labor costs more, robots look appealing. Higher minimum wages make more businesses consider investment…
Officials in New Jersey are readying to ban use of drones while inebriated. Reuters reports that the bill, already approved by the state senate, will go to vote at the New Jersey Assembly next Monday.
The case against: The fast, spinning rotors on quadcopter…