Tech Firms Hope Hardware Fixes Won’t Be Required to Solve the Chipocalypse
Early concerns that a pervasive chip flaw called Spectre couldn’t be patched by software are starting to soften slightly.
Backstory: Two new chip flaws, Meltdown and Spectre, threaten to reveal private data in most of the world’s computers and many smartphones.… Read more
A New Fleet of Robots Is Taking Aim at the Service Industry
LG has announced a new generation of robots aimed at replacing service workers.
Future employers: The bots are designed for use in supermarkets, airports, and hotels to help check customers in and transport drinks and luggage. Several concept models… Read more
The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control
For decades, scientists have warned that climate change would make extreme events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires more frequent, more devastating, or both. In 2017, we got an up-close look at the raw ferocity of such an altered world...Read the full story →
DeepMind’s Cofounder Thinks AI Should Get Ethical in 2018
Mustafa Suleyman, who cofounded Google's deep-learning subsidiary, wants the artificial-intelligence community to focus on ethics in 2018.
His argument: Writing in Wired UK, Suleyman explains that machine learning has the potential to improve or worsen… Read more
This Question Helps Reveal How Slippery Online Harassment Is to Define
A new Pew Research Center study hints at why social networks rarely seem to get harassment issues right.
A sample question: Alice has a disagreement with Bob. Alice forwards it to Clare, who posts it online. Bob gets unkind and vulgar messages, and is… Read more
Beijing Is Getting a $2.1 Billion AI District
China is gearing up to build a technology park in Beijing entirely dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence, news first reported by Xinhua, the country’s official press agency.
Master plan: The endeavor is just the latest sign of China’s… Read more
Minimum Wage Increases Could Speed Up Robot Adoption in the U.K.
British government policies to boost income for poorly paying jobs could actually incentivize firms to automate instead.
Economics 101: When human labor costs more, robots look appealing. Higher minimum wages make more businesses consider investment… Read more
An $850,000 Price Tag on Gene Therapy Shouldn’t Freak You Out—Yet
The $850,000 price of a newly approved gene therapy for blindness stunned patient advocates, but the sticker shock could quickly wear off.
Many costly drugs need to be purchased year after year. But gene therapies are given only once, with potentially...Read the full story →
Lawmakers Think You Shouldn’t Drink and Drone
Officials in New Jersey are readying to ban use of drones while inebriated. Reuters reports that the bill, already approved by the state senate, will go to vote at the New Jersey Assembly next Monday.
The case against: The fast, spinning rotors on quadcopter… Read more
Google’s Old Autonomy Wizard Will Now Make VW and Hyundai Cars Drive Themselves
A startup called Aurora, founded by one of the biggest names in self-driving tech, has scored a huge deal to make mainstream cars robotic.
The plan: According to Bloomberg, Aurora will work with VW and Hyundai to "outfit traditional vehicles with self-driving… Read more
