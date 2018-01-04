The Download

Today Beijing skyline at night

Beijing Is Getting a $2.1 Billion AI District

Master plan: The endeavor is just the latest sign of China's

Britain U.K. Big Ben

Minimum Wage Increases Could Speed Up Robot Adoption in the U.K.

British government policies to boost income for poorly paying jobs could actually incentivize firms to automate instead.

Economics 101: When human labor costs more, robots look appealing. Higher minimum wages make more businesses consider investment

The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control

For decades, scientists have warned that climate change would make extreme events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires more frequent, more devastating, or both. In 2017, we got an up-close look at the raw ferocity of such an altered world...

Drones can be dangerous.

Lawmakers Think You Shouldn’t Drink and Drone

Officials in New Jersey are readying to ban use of drones while inebriated. Reuters reports that the bill, already approved by the state senate, will go to vote at the New Jersey Assembly next Monday.

The case against: The fast, spinning rotors on quadcopter

An early Aurora test car

Google’s Old Autonomy Wizard Will Now Make VW and Hyundai Cars Drive Themselves

A startup called Aurora, founded by one of the biggest names in self-driving tech, has scored a huge deal to make mainstream cars robotic.

The plan:  According to Bloomberg, Aurora will work with VW and Hyundai to "outfit traditional vehicles with self-driving

Meltdown logo

That Pervasive Chip Bug Is Worse Than Originally Feared

Chip flaws that threaten to reveal private data to any program on your PC have now been shown to affect most of the world’s computers and many phones.

What's new: The troubling Intel chip bug we reported yesterday is actually one of a pair of similar

Yesterday Researchers in the Arctic

The Science Linking Arctic Warming to This Crazy-Cold Winter

It's well known that the rapidly warming Arctic is melting sea ice, thawing permafrost, and accelerating sea-level rise. But a growing body of research suggests, counterintuitively, that it could also be amplifying cold snaps, much like the brutal one

An $850,000 Price Tag on Gene Therapy Shouldn’t Freak You Out—Yet

The $850,000 price of a newly approved gene therapy for blindness stunned patient advocates, but the sticker shock could quickly wear off.

Many costly drugs need to be purchased year after year. But gene therapies are given only once, with potentially

Yesterday A vial of Luxturna

Is $850,000 for a Blindness Treatment Worth It?

Spark Therapeutics, which makes the therapy, today announced the whopping price tag. Called Luxturna, it was approved by the FDA in December, but Spark didn’t disclose the price at the time.

Now it has. And it’s a lot.

In a class of its own. The only

Logan Paul’s Video Is a Cautionary Tale for Platforms That Hope AI Will Save Them from Offensive Content

YouTube star Logan Paul (if you're not familiar, he has 15 million subscribers) uploaded a video on the platform over the weekend in which he appeared to make jokes in front of a body hanging from a tree during a visit to forest in Japan where people

