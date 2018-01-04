The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Google’s Old Autonomy Wizard Will Now Make VW and Hyundai Cars Drive Themselves
China is gearing up to build a technology park in Beijing entirely dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence, news first reported by Xinhua, the country’s official press agency.
Master plan: The endeavor is just the latest sign of China’s… Read more
British government policies to boost income for poorly paying jobs could actually incentivize firms to automate instead.
Economics 101: When human labor costs more, robots look appealing. Higher minimum wages make more businesses consider investment… Read more
For decades, scientists have warned that climate change would make extreme events like droughts, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires more frequent, more devastating, or both. In 2017, we got an up-close look at the raw ferocity of such an altered world
Officials in New Jersey are readying to ban use of drones while inebriated. Reuters reports that the bill, already approved by the state senate, will go to vote at the New Jersey Assembly next Monday.
The case against: The fast, spinning rotors on quadcopter… Read more
A startup called Aurora, founded by one of the biggest names in self-driving tech, has scored a huge deal to make mainstream cars robotic.
The plan: According to Bloomberg, Aurora will work with VW and Hyundai to "outfit traditional vehicles with self-driving… Read more
Chip flaws that threaten to reveal private data to any program on your PC have now been shown to affect most of the world’s computers and many phones.
What’s new: The troubling Intel chip bug we reported yesterday is actually one of a pair of similar… Read more
It's well known that the rapidly warming Arctic is melting sea ice, thawing permafrost, and accelerating sea-level rise. But a growing body of research suggests, counterintuitively, that it could also be amplifying cold snaps, much like the brutal one
The $850,000 price of a newly approved gene therapy for blindness stunned patient advocates, but the sticker shock could quickly wear off.
Many costly drugs need to be purchased year after year. But gene therapies are given only once, with potentially...Read the full story →
Spark Therapeutics, which makes the therapy, today announced the whopping price tag. Called Luxturna, it was approved by the FDA in December, but Spark didn’t disclose the price at the time.
Now it has. And it’s a lot.
In a class of its own. The only… Read more
YouTube star Logan Paul (if you're not familiar, he has 15 million subscribers) uploaded a video on the platform over the weekend in which he appeared to make jokes in front of a body hanging from a tree during a visit to forest in Japan where people